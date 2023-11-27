Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore pocketed £18k for charity visits, nine times what foundation got

27 November 2023

Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore made the charity appearances
Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore made the charity appearances.

By Kit Heren

Captain Tom Moore's daughter was given £18,000 for charity appearances, while her father's own foundation received just £2,000.





Hannah Ingram-Moore judged a charity award and handed out a plaque at the event in Bristol last year while she was still running the Captain Tom Foundation,

Her family company Maytrix was paid £18,000 by Virgin Media O2 for judging the award prize project over several charity appearances.

Those included a visit to Ashton Vale in Bristol, while she was interim chief executive of the Captain Sir Tom Moore Foundation. The club itself was given tech products like iPads, worth up to £5,000.

Artizan International, a community-based charity in Harrogate, also won £5,000 later that month. Groups in Surrey and Nottingham won the prize in 2021.





Hannah Ingram-Moore at the Bristol club
Hannah Ingram-Moore at the Bristol club.

The Captain Sir Tom Moore foundation received £2,000 from the visits. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Virgin Media O2.

The foundation is being probed by the Charity Commission, and the Virgin Media O2 scope of the investigation is said to include the appearances. Ms Ingram-Moore was interim chief executive of the foundation for nine months from August 2021.

She made the appearance in January 2022 as part of a relationship with Virgin Media O2, who run an awards programme to reward community groups.

The awards were named the Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Award from 2022.

Hannah Ingram-Moore
Hannah Ingram-Moore.

Ms Ingram-Moore has admitted receiving the payment, and said she should have made the appearance during a period when she was not the charity's chief executive.

But she said it was "done with love".

She told Piers Morgan: "That relationship with Virgin Media started way back in 2020.

"My father was paid to be a judge, and judges are often paid.

"I was doing it with him, because of course he couldn’t do it by himself.

"That relationship continued and they asked me to keep working with them.

Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore.

"All of those discussions were happening even before I was imagining being interim CEO. So those plans were already in place.

"I think in hindsight what I should have done was stalled that relationship with Virgin O2 to afterwards."

She added: "I think that it’s all very easy to look back and think I should have made different decisions, but I hadn’t planned on being the CEO.

"When we were planning all those dates, they may well have fallen in a period of time when I wasn’t the CEO, but that’s how it landed.

"And I absolutely ensured that the charity got a donation.



"The better thing to have done was to push those awards to outside that period of time, because I was only ever going to be there for nine months.

"I should’ve just pushed them forward or brought them in advance."

Ms Ingram-Moore said: "The reality is that I have to work for a living, and that relationship with them was an ongoing relationship.

"Absolutely in hindsight the two things should have been separated, but that’s not how it landed.

"It was done with love and with trying to ensure that the community benefited, and the Captain Tom Foundation benefited.

"And yes, I got paid."

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: "A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We worked directly with the late Sir Captain Tom to recognise community groups and charities that went above and beyond during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"When payment was made, we were not aware of any concerns about Ms Ingram-Moore’s family companies or the Captain Tom Foundation that have since come to light after our campaign and relationship with Captain Tom finished.”

A Charity Commission spokesperson said: "Our inquiry into the Captain Tom Foundation remains ongoing.

"Its scope includes examining whether the trustees have adequately managed conflicts of interest, including with private companies connected to the Ingram-Moore family."

Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

Nigel Farage lists three Brexit benefits during heated I'm A Celebrity clash with Fred Siriex

Pig walking in grass.

UK's first human case of never-before-seen swine flu detected

Elon Musk

Elon Musk visits Israel amid growing accusations of antisemitism on X

Mother of 10-year-old girl Tasered in own home says she wouldn't have called police if she knew what would happen

Mother of 10-year-old girl Tasered in own home says she wouldn't have called police if she knew what would happen

Consultant Doctors Strike in London.

NHS strike breakthrough: Consultants reach pay deal with government that could end strikes

The Houses Of Parliament London

When will the next UK general election be? Britain to go to the polls within months

Sadiq Khan at the Covid Inquiry on Monday morning

Sadiq Khan tells Covid Inquiry 'lives could have been saved' had he been invited to Cobra meetings earlier

50 Barclays bank branches glued shut in protest by climate activists

50 Barclays bank branches glued shut in protest by climate activists

The Pope

Pope Francis receiving antibiotics intravenously for lung problem, Vatican says

A truce between Israel and Hamas has entered its final day

Hamas seeks to extend truce with Israel as more hostages set to be released on final day of fragile ceasefire

Prisoner exchange

Israel and Hamas look to extend ceasefire on final day

Christmas dinner at risk amid warnings of broccoli and Cauliflower shortages and 'smaller sprouts'

Christmas dinner at risk amid warnings of broccoli and Cauliflower shortages and 'smaller sprouts'

Man hospitalised after Christmas Wonderland ride 'went wrong' at Essex shopping centre

Man hospitalised after Christmas Wonderland ride 'went wrong' at Essex shopping centre

Koreas Tensions

North Korea restores border guard amid rising tensions over satellite launch

Will it be a White Christmas? Met Office gives verdict as snow set to fall 'in days'

Will it be a White Christmas? Met Office gives verdict as snow set to fall 'in days'

Emily Hand was released by Hamas over the weekend

‘Emily has come back to us’: moment nine-year-old is reunited with family after Hamas kidnap

Heathrow travellers face chaos as three key rail routes to airport suspended or delayed

Heathrow travellers face chaos as three key rail routes to airport suspended or delayed

Young boy using a computer

Meta ‘knowingly designed its platforms to hook children’, court document claims

Grace Dent has left the show on 'medical grounds'

I'm A Celeb star Grace Dent quits show days after fans say she looked 'scarily unwell'

Estate Agents Signs In Birmingham

New laws to ban leaseholds will help homeowners 'take back control' vows Michael Gove

Migrants coming to the UK 'have to be the right sort of people' Kemi Badenoch says slamming 'far too high' 2022 numbers

Migrants coming to the UK 'have to be the right sort of people' Kemi Badenoch says slamming 'far too high' 2022 numbers
Vile moment Palestine activist brands pro-Israel supporters 'killers and child-molesters' on train in London

Vile moment Palestine activist brands pro-Israel supporters 'killers and child-molesters' on train in London
Soaring migration 'not a betrayal of Brexit', Michael Gove tells LBC, as he insists Govt will drive down numbers

Soaring migration 'not a betrayal of Brexit', Michael Gove tells LBC, as he insists Govt will drive down numbers
Rishi Sunak 'agreed to raise the salary threshold for migrants to £40,000 in deal with Braverman'

Rishi Sunak 'agreed to raise the salary threshold for migrants to £40,000 in deal with Braverman'
Prince William's allies hit out at 'outrageous' suggestions in new book that he briefed against Prince Harry

Prince William's allies hit out at 'outrageous' suggestions in new book that he briefed against Prince Harry
Israel Palestinians Ship Attack

US military say missiles fired near warship aiding seized tanker off Yemen

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

The King labelled Harry a 'fool'.

King Charles blasted 'that fool' Prince Harry after Netflix documentary, bombshell book claims
The in-laws have not spoken since 2019.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'have not spoken in four years', bombshell royal book reveals
Meghan says there's a 'second royal racist' who 'raised concerns about Archie's skin colour', bombshell book reveals

Meghan says there's a 'second royal racist' who 'raised concerns about Archie's skin colour', bombshell book reveals

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

