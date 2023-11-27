Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore pocketed £18k for charity visits, nine times what foundation got

Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore made the charity appearances. Picture: Virgin Media O2/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Captain Tom Moore's daughter was given £18,000 for charity appearances, while her father's own foundation received just £2,000.

Hannah Ingram-Moore judged a charity award and handed out a plaque at the event in Bristol last year while she was still running the Captain Tom Foundation,

Her family company Maytrix was paid £18,000 by Virgin Media O2 for judging the award prize project over several charity appearances.

Those included a visit to Ashton Vale in Bristol, while she was interim chief executive of the Captain Sir Tom Moore Foundation. The club itself was given tech products like iPads, worth up to £5,000.

Artizan International, a community-based charity in Harrogate, also won £5,000 later that month. Groups in Surrey and Nottingham won the prize in 2021.

Hannah Ingram-Moore at the Bristol club. Picture: Virgin Media O2

The Captain Sir Tom Moore foundation received £2,000 from the visits. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Virgin Media O2.

The foundation is being probed by the Charity Commission, and the Virgin Media O2 scope of the investigation is said to include the appearances. Ms Ingram-Moore was interim chief executive of the foundation for nine months from August 2021.

She made the appearance in January 2022 as part of a relationship with Virgin Media O2, who run an awards programme to reward community groups.

The awards were named the Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Award from 2022.

Ms Ingram-Moore has admitted receiving the payment, and said she should have made the appearance during a period when she was not the charity's chief executive.

But she said it was "done with love".

She told Piers Morgan: "That relationship with Virgin Media started way back in 2020.

"My father was paid to be a judge, and judges are often paid.

"I was doing it with him, because of course he couldn’t do it by himself.

"That relationship continued and they asked me to keep working with them.

Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Alamy

"All of those discussions were happening even before I was imagining being interim CEO. So those plans were already in place.

"I think in hindsight what I should have done was stalled that relationship with Virgin O2 to afterwards."

She added: "I think that it’s all very easy to look back and think I should have made different decisions, but I hadn’t planned on being the CEO.

"When we were planning all those dates, they may well have fallen in a period of time when I wasn’t the CEO, but that’s how it landed.

"And I absolutely ensured that the charity got a donation.

"The better thing to have done was to push those awards to outside that period of time, because I was only ever going to be there for nine months.

"I should’ve just pushed them forward or brought them in advance."

Ms Ingram-Moore said: "The reality is that I have to work for a living, and that relationship with them was an ongoing relationship.

"Absolutely in hindsight the two things should have been separated, but that’s not how it landed.

"It was done with love and with trying to ensure that the community benefited, and the Captain Tom Foundation benefited.

"And yes, I got paid."

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: "A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We worked directly with the late Sir Captain Tom to recognise community groups and charities that went above and beyond during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"When payment was made, we were not aware of any concerns about Ms Ingram-Moore’s family companies or the Captain Tom Foundation that have since come to light after our campaign and relationship with Captain Tom finished.”

A Charity Commission spokesperson said: "Our inquiry into the Captain Tom Foundation remains ongoing.

"Its scope includes examining whether the trustees have adequately managed conflicts of interest, including with private companies connected to the Ingram-Moore family."