Owner of life-size Captain Tom statue puts two more up for sale after auctioning off copy starting at 99p

7 April 2024, 15:30 | Updated: 7 April 2024, 15:45

Two more Captain Tom statues have been put on eBay
Two more Captain Tom statues have been put on eBay. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The owner of a life-size statue of Captain Tom has put two more up for sale after auctioning off a copy starting at 99p.

The original bronze statue and another resin copy were listed after the first sold for £3,300.

The Walk of Hope, a 5ft 3in sculpture, shows Captain Tom with his walking frame as if he was still strolling around his garden for NHS Charities Together.

Only three statues were ever made, with them having been kept in storage since 2021.

The bronze version has been listed for £24,000 while the second resin version has been put up for auction again - starting at 99p.

The eBay listing for the bronze statue reads: "I have been messaged several times regarding what’s happening to this bronze statue of Captain Tom as many still have lots of faith and love for Captain Tom, so we decided to re list this piece and give the opportunity to a private buyer the chance to buy it privately or crowd fund and donate somewhere so it can be displayed for the public to view."

It continues: "This piece has been in storage since 2021 and is made to scale weighing approximately 170kg and is 5ft 3inches tall, we made 2 resin copies and one bronze so only 3 in the world.

"The Captain Tom Foundation Charity has now closed down and the family have nothing to do with me or this sale, we have not consulted the family regarding this sale."

Sculptor Tony Clark with the statue of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore
Sculptor Tony Clark with the statue of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the first resin statue was originally listed for £29,000 before the price was slashed to £25,000 and again to just £7,000, in a desperate bid to get it sold.

It was then put up for auction, with the starting price set at 99p.

Owner Tony Clark previously said he wanted the statue to be displayed in Captain Tom's native Yorkshire and commissioned artists in Indonesia to make the life-sized statue.

But he has since said he thinks it is more likely to go to a personal collector.

Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Alamy

Captain Tom became a national hero during the first Covid lockdown after raising £38.9million by walking laps of his garden.

After he died, his family continued his fundraising work through a foundation.

Captain Tom's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, was recently involved in a saga due to the planning application drama surrounding a spa pool block at their home.

The family lost an appeal against an order from Central Bedfordshire Council to remove the Captain Tom Foundation Building, and it was demolished.

