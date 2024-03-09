Life-size Captain Tom statue goes up for auction starting at 99p after owner slashes price for second time

9 March 2024, 07:50 | Updated: 9 March 2024, 07:51

The statue of Captain Tom is up for auction
The statue of Captain Tom is up for auction. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A life-size statue of Captain Tom has been put up for auction starting at 99p after the owner slashed the price for a second time.

The original eBay listing had an asking price of £29,000 but was later slashed to £25,000. It was then cut again to just £7,000, in a desperate bid to get it sold.

A separate auction listing has also been put up for the resin statue, with bids starting at 99p.

The Walk of Hope, a 5ft 3in sculpture, shows Captain Tom with his walking frame as if he was still strolling around his garden for NHS Charities Together.

Owner Tony Clark wanted it to be displayed in Captain Tom's native Yorkshire and commissioned artists in Indonesia to make the life-sized statue.

But he has since said he thinks it is more likely to go to a personal collector.

The listing says that half of the profits from the statue will go to the veterans charity, after the Captain Tom foundation was closed to donations amid an ongoing inquiry into its finances.

It also says that Captain Tom's family are not involved with the statue or auction.

"I’ll give it another few weeks on eBay but I just want to move on it from now, I want to put it all behind me," Mr Clark told Metro.

He added: "In my heart of hearts I am still proud of what Captain Tom did and of the statue we made.

"It’s just sad seeing it sitting there gathering dust."

Sculptor Tony Clark with the statue of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore
Sculptor Tony Clark with the statue of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore. Picture: Alamy

Mr Clark previously said in an update on a GoFundMe page that he had a "heavy heart" after being unable to engage Captain Tom's family and Bradford Council in locating a place for the statue.

Writing in September 2022, he said: "My wishes are now to draw a conclusion to this and hopefully have a positive outcome. I am left with a bronze statue that needs a permanent site, that is owned by a private business or person.

"This site ideally will be somewhere that the public can access to view, preferably in Yorkshire, better still in Keighley where he was from.

"But I am open to ideas, please contact me if anyone has any suggestions.

"I just want to close this chapter in my life but equally see this piece go somewhere suitable."

The GoFundMe page gives a target of £30,000 to cover the statue's costs.

On eBay, the seller describes the likeness as the original piece commissioned in 2020 to commemorate Captain Tom’s "amazing achievements".

Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Alamy

Captain Tom became a national hero during the first Covid lockdown after raising £38.9million by walking laps of his garden.

After he died, his family continued his fundraising work through the foundation.

Captain Tom's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, was also involved in a saga due to the planning application drama surrounding a spa pool block at their home.

The family lost an appeal against an order from Central Bedfordshire Council to remove the Captain Tom Foundation Building, and it was demolished last month.

