Captain Tom's charity boss quits months after bid to oust family

Captain Tom (l) and Colin and Hannah Ingram-Moore (r). Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A long-standing trustee of the Captain Tom Foundation has quit months after a bid to oust the Covid hero's son-in-law from the board.

Solicitor Simon DeMaid, from Milton Keynes, is one of three trustees of the not-for-profit, which raised £39 million for good causes, with the other two being chairman Stephen Jones and Captain Tom Moore's son-in-law Colin Ingram-Moore, The Sun reported.

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore spent nine month's as the charity's interim CEO before resigning the £85,000-a-year role.

Captain Tom Moore, Hannah Ingram-Moore and her two children. Picture: Alamy

DeMaid, a partner at Howes Percival law firm, ceased his directorship of the company attached to the charity, Companies House records show and has also been removed as a trustee on the Charities Commission website.

He has yet to comment.

The Times reported in July that there was an alleged “wedge” between Colin and the other two trustees with the relationship having “broken down to such an extent that the two trustees investigated how they could remove him from the board”.

In July, the charity announced on its website that it had stopped fundraising and now lies dormant until the Charities Commission's inquiry is complete, adding: “Once the findings of the Statutory Inquiry have been communicated, The Captain Tom Foundation will be in a better position to make a decision in relation to its future”.

Another idea was to close it completely, but the commission blocked that move, as there’s an ongoing inquiry.

Last month, Hannah and Colin lost an against the local council, who ordered them to pull down an unauthorised luxury spa in their garden, which they had built in her father’s name and said it was going to be partly used by the foundation “and it’s charitable objectives”.

Hannah has admitted keeping £800,000 from the three books her dad had written - claiming he had wanted them to keep the profits.

Their consultancy firm Maytrix Group also took up to £100,000 in furlough money and £47,500 in Covid loans despite bumper profits during the pandemic.