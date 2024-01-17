Captain Tom Moore's daughter's company sees £145,000 drop in assets, newly published accounts show

The company has seen a fall in assets of more than £145,000 over the last financial year. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A firm run by Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter has seen a huge financial drop over the last financial year.

New accounts published by Club Nook Ltd, which is run by Hannah Ingram Moore and her husband, shows a fall in assets of more than £145,000 over the last financial year.

The net assets for the company fell from £482,268 in 2021/22 to £366,000 in 2022/23, according to the unaudited micro accounts at Companies House.

99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden. Picture: Alamy

The company's balance sheet also reveals a drop in the amount owed to creditors, from £184,513 to £31,990 over the timeframe.

It comes as Igram-Moore and her husband continue to face questions over their handling of money raised from Captain Tom's fundraising efforts.

That includes the money from a book written by Captain Tom, Tomorrow will be a Good Day, which he said he had written to "raise even more money" for the Captain Tom foundation.

But Ms Ingram-Moore claims there was no agreement that the money raised from book sales, which is thought to have been around £800,000, would go to the charity.

Captain Sir Tom Moore. Picture: Alamy

She is not accused of any illegality.

In February 2022, the Charity Commission said it had launched an investigation into the charity's accounts, which is still ongoing.