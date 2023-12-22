Deadline for Captain Tom Moore’s family to appeal demolition order on spa complex at £1.2m home passes

The deadline for Sir Captain Tom Moore's daughter to appeal a demolition order has passed. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The deadline for Captain Tom Moore’s family to appeal against a demolition order made on a luxury spa complex they built has passed.

Sir Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, 53, and her husband Colin applied in 2021 for permission to build a structure on the grounds of their Bedfordshire home.

Ingram-Moore has been embroiled in a continued dispute over the luxury spa, which was built in Sir Captain Tom Moore’s name, as a much larger building was built than the family had permission to build.

In November, the Planning Inspectorate ruled that the complex must be demolished within three months and the land must be restored to its “former condition” after Ingram-Moore lost an appeal against an order by Central Bedfordshire Council.

She was given six weeks to apply for a judicial review after the order last month, which has now passed.

The Planning Inspectorate has not yet confirmed whether it received an appeal application from Ingram-Moore, which will determine if and when the spa complex should be gone by.

The spa complex built outside their £1.2m home. Picture: Alamy

It comes after an investigation was launched into the Captain Tom Foundation earlier this year after the Charity Commission found £160,000 had been given to charities in the foundation's first year but more than £162,000 had been paid in management costs over the same 12 months.

The investigation was launched after the charity paid more than £50,000 to companies run by Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin, who were both trustees of the charity. Hannah resigned six weeks after the investigation was launched.

And she has been forced to defend pocketing an estimated £800,000 of profits from the sales of Captain Tom's books.

She said the Second World War veteran has "specifically" said the money should go to her business Club Nook, and there was never a suggestion it should go to charity.

Hannah also previously admitted to keeping £800,000 from the three books her dad had written - claiming he had wanted them to keep the profits.