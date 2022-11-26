Car drives into crowd of hundreds at packed Christmas market prompting three arrests

Crowds gather at Birmingham's Christmas market on a busy Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Police arrested three men after a car ploughed into a crowd of screaming shoppers at a Christmas market this afternoon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Around 800 people were at Congleton Christmas Market, Cheshire when a silver VW Golf sped through the pedestrianised area at more than 50mph.

Eyewitnesses described panicked members of the public jumping out the way of the rushing vehicle, which ploughed through the market at around 4pm.

No one was hurt and the incident "doesn't appear to be terror-related", Cheshire Police said this evening.

Congleton High Street, Cheshire, where the incident took place. Picture: Creative Commons

READ MORE: Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52, six years after motor neurone disease diagnosis

READ MORE: Queen feared Harry was 'a little over-in-love' with Meghan and dismissed Oprah interview as 'nonsense'

Business owner Steve Brown told the Stoke Sentinel: 'It was absolutely horrendous.'

'There are hundreds of people here, people with kids and dogs and lots of traders.'

'I saw one elderly lady who had to jump out of the way - she's very shook up. We all are.'

Shoppers tried to chase after the vehicle as it passed by, but were unable to reach it.

Cheshire Police said the Golf "turned down the pedestrianised area of Bridge Street where the market was taking place, causing alarm to shoppers and residents.

"The car was found abandoned shortly after. Three men were promptly arrested and are in custody.

"Fortunately, no-one was hurt during the incident."