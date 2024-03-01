Car ploughs into crowd in Poland, injuring 17 including three children, as driver flees the scene

The incident took place in Szczecin. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A car has smashed into a crowd in a Polish city, injuring 17 people, including three children.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 33-year-old driver in the collision Szczecin tried to flee the scene, but was later stopped by bystanders, according to reports.

Police do not consider the incident to be a terrorist attack, although a motive has not been made clear.

The driver is said to have driven off the road at high speeds before colliding with the victims on a pedestrian crossing.

Read more: Czech Republic announces day of mourning as gunman who killed 14 in mass shooting is linked to two more murders

Read more: 'Democracy has won': Poland's opposition leader Donald Tusk declares election victory

The scene is cordoned off after a car drove through a group of pedestrians in Szczecin, northeastern Poland on March 1. Picture: Getty

At least seven people hit by the driver were rushed to hospital, with two in a serious but stable condition.

Images from the scene show several cars looking seriously damaged.

Provincial governor Adam Rudawski told reporters: "We have an incident here with currently 17 people injured.

He added that that includes "three minors and two in critical condition."

Mr Rudawski said: "The person who caused the accident has been detained."

Pawel Pankau, a police spokesman for the area, added: "This was not a terrorist act."

Officers continue to investigate.

Szczecin is a city of nearly 400,000 people in north-west Poland.