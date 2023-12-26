Car smashes into Essex house 'at 80mph' on Christmas Day, as man arrested

Car smashes into house in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested after a car smashed into a house in Essex at high speed on Christmas Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The collision took place in the town of Grays, east of London on Christmas morning.

No one was hurt, but roads were closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the problem.

The car was said to be travelling at around 80mph when it crashed into the house.

Images from the scene show a section of the front wall was completely destroyed.

Read more: Two teenagers, aged 15 and 18, killed and three injured in three-vehicle crash in Northumberland

Read more: Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch dies aged 65 after Texas car crash, as bandmates pay tribute

Police said: "We were notified at around 9.50am on Monday 25 December of the single-vehicle collision in which a car has collided with a property causing extensive damage.

"Police and fire service colleagues are at the scene.

"Thankfully, no one from the property has been reported as injured at this stage.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving without a driving licence and no insurance.

"The road will be closed for several hours whilst we deal.

"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes. Thanks for your patience."