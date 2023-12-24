Two teenagers, aged 15 and 18, killed and three injured in three-vehicle crash in Northumberland

24 December 2023, 11:14 | Updated: 24 December 2023, 11:42

Two teenagers were killed in Cramlington on Friday.
Two teenagers were killed in Cramlington on Friday. Picture: Google Street View

By Jenny Medlicott

Two teenagers have died and three others have been seriously injured following a three-car collision in Northumberland.

Corey Marvin, 15, and Connor Lapworth, 18, were travelling in the same car in Cramlington on Friday when the crash occurred, Northumbria police said.

Mr Lapworth was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr Marvin was rushed to hospital with a serious head injury. He later passed away on Saturday.

The pair, both from Blyth, were in a Suzuki Vitara also with a man, 47, and teenage boy, 17.

The two other passengers were seriously injured and remain in hospital.

A Suzuki Vitara, a Range Rover Evoque and a Ford Focus crashed at around 9:30pm on Friday on the A192 Hartford Bank, in Cramlington.

A woman, 36, driving the Range Rover was seriously injured and taken to hospital. The woman, 52, driving the Ford Focus was uninjured.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone information about the crash to get in touch.

Sergeant Russell Surrey, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of the two young people who have sadly lost their lives and those who have suffered injuries in this collision.

“We will offer them all of the support they need and ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

Sgt Surrey added: “We are asking that anyone who may have seen the moments leading up to the collision or have information regarding the three vehicles involved being driven in the area to contact us immediately.

“Anyone who has dash cam footage of the area around the time of the incident should also get in touch.

“Your information, no matter how small you feel it may be, could help us to ascertain exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information regarding the crash should use the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting NP-20231222-1120.

