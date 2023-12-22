Breaking News

XL Bully seized and two people arrested after puppy mauled to death in South Yorkshire

By Kieran Kelly

Two people have been arrested and an XL Bully has been seized after a puppy was mauled to death in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said: " Today (22 December) at 10:20am we were called following reports that an XL Bully was out of control on Charles Street in Skellow, attacking a Chihuahua being walked.

"The XL Bully is believed to have escaped from a nearby property. The puppy was taken to the vets, where it has sadly had to be put to sleep.

"Firearms officers attended the scene. The XL Bully was seized and remains in police kennels.

"Two people, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously of control."

