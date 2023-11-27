Thérèse Coffey received death threats over XL Bully ban and "nearly died" from stress of being Environment Minister

27 November 2023, 20:42 | Updated: 27 November 2023, 20:47

Ms Coffey detailed her death threats and reiterated the reasons why the government introduced the ban.
Ms Coffey detailed her death threats and reiterated the reasons why the government introduced the ban. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Thérèse Coffey, speaking in a Westminster debate about public petitions on the ban, acknowledged that it had triggered "strong emotions" from members of the public.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Politicians were also listening to a grieving mother, whose son was killed by an XL Bully who was threatened after campaigning for better safety.

The former Environment Minister said that the decision to ban the breed "is not being considered lightly and a lot of care and attention is being given to the detail."

This comes after MPs warned against the unfair targeting of the breed and urged ministers to do a "wholesale" review of dangerous dogs.

Thérèse Coffey detailed the death threats and reiterated the reasons why the government introduced the ban: "In terms of emotions, I must admit I've had several death threats about this particular legislation that's been brought into place and I'm conscious it is driving strong emotions.

Read more: Shocking footage shows XL Bully mauling boy in Blackburn as man arrested after victim's family threatened after attack

Read more: Hundreds of XL Bullies to be put down by end of the year as ban comes into effect

Read more: My time with an XL bully: Are the dogs 'cuddly bears' or ferocious animals that should be banned?

"But what I will say is the Government took an approach that would allow time for people to rehome, if they feel they could not keep an XL Bully type dog."

From 31 December 2023 breeding, selling, advertising, rehoming, abandoning and allowing an XL Bully dog to stray will be illegal.
From 31 December 2023 breeding, selling, advertising, rehoming, abandoning and allowing an XL Bully dog to stray will be illegal. Picture: Alamy

"The reality was that there were simply too many attacks happening and the proportion of attacks happening by XL Bully-type dogs was considerably higher than others," she said.

The Conservative MP continued: "And yes, I'm sure we've all read about whether it is a Collie or a Jack Russell or potentially a Rottweiler has also been involved in many attacks."

"We must remember the reason why we are taking this approach at all. It is to try and stop attacks and people read about these every week. They're happening all over the country", she concluded.

The MP defended the XL Bully ban.
The MP defended the XL Bully ban. Picture: Alamy

From 31 December 2023 breeding, selling, advertising, rehoming, abandoning and allowing an XL Bully dog to stray will be illegal.

Also from 31 December 2023 XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead in public.

From February 1 2024 it becomes a criminal offence to own one unless it is on a list of exempted dogs.

Ms Coffey's comments about her death threats come after she resigned from Rishi Sunak's cabinet, saying she "nearly died" from the stress of being a government minister.

She told BBC Radio Suffolk she was nearly admitted to a hospital after "working into the ground.

"Nearly five years ago I got so ill, I nearly, dare I say it, died", she said.

“I was in hospital for a month with some of the stresses that happen with ministerial life", she added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinians drive through Gaza City

More hostages released as Israel-Hamas truce extended

Amazon company logo

EU regulators say Amazon acquisition of vacuum maker iRobot may harm competition

Sunak snubbed Greece's PM over the Elgin Marbles

Sunak snubs Greek prime minister after he calls for Elgin Marbles to be returned and compares it to splitting Mona Lisa

Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump set to give evidence again next month in civil fraud trial

Consultant Doctors Strike in London.

Nurses' fury as consultants reach pay deal with government that could end strikes

Stephen Colbert

The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert recovering from surgery

Iris Logan takes a break from dismantling her boulevard rock garden in front of her Sherburne Avenue home in St Paul, Minnesota

Woman’s decades-old mosaic of garden rocks and decorative artwork may have to go

Holiday decorations adorn the Grand Foyer of the White House for the 2023 theme Magic, Wonder and Joy

White House spruced up for festive season

The 16-year-old horse had given birth to two foals and was pregnant with her third before she was killed.

Pregnant horse 'rarer than a giant panda' died after 'ignorant' member of public fed her, says breeder

Fremantle has apologised to Walliams

Britain's Got Talent producers apologise to David Walliams over X-rated 'hot mic' transcript leak

Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah said conditions were akin to the First World War

British doctor who was in Gaza says hospitals have to use paracetamol for pain and washing-up liquid to clean wounds

Police have opened a new gallery to identify people over Palestine protests and counter-demonstrations

Met releases images of more than 60 people it wants to track down as hundreds arrested over Palestine protests

Elon Musk

Elon Musk visits Israel amid growing accusations of antisemitism on X

Olivier, 75, now faces three murder charges, while already serving a life sentence for five other murders carried out by her late husband.

Ogre of Ardennes' widow on trial for involvement in British student's murder 33 years ago

A spiralling torque from the second century AD on display at Allard Pierson historical museum in Amsterdam in 2014

Dutch museum sends Crimean treasures to Kyiv after Russia-Ukraine legal dispute

An extension to the Israel-Hamas truce has been agreed

Israel-Hamas ceasefire 'extended for two more days' as three-year-olds freed in latest hostage release

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sources close to the Sussexes say the couple are 'categorically unaffiliated' with Scoobie's book

Two royals who commented on Archie's skin colour named in letters between Meghan and Charles, Omid Scobie claims
Two teenagers have gone on trial for the murder of trans teenager Brianna Ghey, 16. (l) Her mum Esther Ghey and sister Alisha (top r) and dad Peter Spooner and new partner arriving at Manchester Crown Court

Trans girl Brianna Ghey, 16, ‘stabbed to death 28 times in planned attack by two teens’

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson charged after appearing at London march against anti-Semitism

President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden to skip Cop28 UN climate talks in Dubai

Water covers road

Half a million without power after storm hits Crimea, Russia and Ukraine

Anne Hidalgo

Paris mayor quitting ‘global sewer’ platform X as city gears up for Olympics

Trains will be halted from January 2025 for six months

Eurostar trains to popular European destination suspended for six months due to station refit
At least three councils so far, Wakefield, Enfield, and Kensington and Chelsea, claim to have caught staff members in the act.

WFH council workers caught 'moonlighting' with second jobs by government fraud squad

Caolan Gormley was convicted of an offence linked to the deaths of the 39 Vietnamese migrants

Last member of people smuggling gang linked to deaths of 39 migrants in Essex lorry convicted
Snow is likely to fall over the next few days

Met Office warns of disruption as Britain faces 'widespread snow' and -8C temperatures

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Friends of the Prince of Wales have criticised 'outrageous' suggestions that he briefed against his own brother

Prince William's allies hit out at 'outrageous' suggestions in new book that he briefed against Prince Harry
The King labelled Harry a 'fool'.

King Charles blasted 'that fool' Prince Harry after Netflix documentary, bombshell book claims
The in-laws have not spoken since 2019.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'have not spoken in four years', bombshell royal book reveals

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit