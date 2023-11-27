Thérèse Coffey received death threats over XL Bully ban and "nearly died" from stress of being Environment Minister

Ms Coffey detailed her death threats and reiterated the reasons why the government introduced the ban. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Thérèse Coffey, speaking in a Westminster debate about public petitions on the ban, acknowledged that it had triggered "strong emotions" from members of the public.

Politicians were also listening to a grieving mother, whose son was killed by an XL Bully who was threatened after campaigning for better safety.

The former Environment Minister said that the decision to ban the breed "is not being considered lightly and a lot of care and attention is being given to the detail."

This comes after MPs warned against the unfair targeting of the breed and urged ministers to do a "wholesale" review of dangerous dogs.

Thérèse Coffey detailed the death threats and reiterated the reasons why the government introduced the ban: "In terms of emotions, I must admit I've had several death threats about this particular legislation that's been brought into place and I'm conscious it is driving strong emotions.

"But what I will say is the Government took an approach that would allow time for people to rehome, if they feel they could not keep an XL Bully type dog."

From 31 December 2023 breeding, selling, advertising, rehoming, abandoning and allowing an XL Bully dog to stray will be illegal. Picture: Alamy

"The reality was that there were simply too many attacks happening and the proportion of attacks happening by XL Bully-type dogs was considerably higher than others," she said.

The Conservative MP continued: "And yes, I'm sure we've all read about whether it is a Collie or a Jack Russell or potentially a Rottweiler has also been involved in many attacks."

"We must remember the reason why we are taking this approach at all. It is to try and stop attacks and people read about these every week. They're happening all over the country", she concluded.

The MP defended the XL Bully ban. Picture: Alamy

From 31 December 2023 breeding, selling, advertising, rehoming, abandoning and allowing an XL Bully dog to stray will be illegal.

Also from 31 December 2023 XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead in public.

From February 1 2024 it becomes a criminal offence to own one unless it is on a list of exempted dogs.

Ms Coffey's comments about her death threats come after she resigned from Rishi Sunak's cabinet, saying she "nearly died" from the stress of being a government minister.

She told BBC Radio Suffolk she was nearly admitted to a hospital after "working into the ground.

"Nearly five years ago I got so ill, I nearly, dare I say it, died", she said.

“I was in hospital for a month with some of the stresses that happen with ministerial life", she added.