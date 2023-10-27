Shocking moment man is run over by horses after running across track as race begins

The staff member was run over by horses in a bizarre incident.

By Kit Heren

This is the alarming moment a man was knocked down by horses just after helping start a race in northern England.

The man's job was to put up the starting tape to help the jockeys line up before the start of the race, which was taking place in Carlisle.

But after completing the task, he ran across the track right in front of the horses as they set off.

The ground staff worker was knocked to the ground by one of the horses, Euchan Falls.

Onlookers, race watchers, and his fellow staff members were immediately very concerned for the man's wellbeing - but miraculously he was not seriously injured and is "in good spirits".

The incident was reported to the British Horseracing Authority, and an investigation is set to be launched into how such a potentially dangerous moment could have taken place.

An official report from the race ground also said: "An inquiry was held to consider the circumstances as to why a member of groundstaff had crossed the track at the start as the race was started, resulting in him being knocked over by Euchan Falls.

"The clerk of the course, the member of ground staff, the starters and Gavin Sheehan, the rider of Euchan Falls, were interviewed."

"Having heard their evidence and having reviewed video recording of the incident, the matter was forwarded to the head office of the British Horseracing Authority for further consideration."

A statement from Carlisle Racecourse read: "Following the start of today's 5.05pm (race), a member of our team was attended to by the medical team at the start and received further assessment in the racecourse medical room.

"There are no indications he has any lasting injuries and he is in good spirits."