Watch moment enraged King’s Guard blasts tourist for getting too close to horse's reins

The man was ordered not to touch the reins by the guard. Picture: Youtube

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the moment a tourist is rebuked by a King’s Guard after they try to touch the horse’s reins.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Countless tourists are shown coming and going throughout the footage to take photos with the King’s Guards and their horses.

But four minutes into the video, one tourist is forced to take a step back.

The man appears to be posing for a photo in the video, pointing at the horse’s reins, until eventually the guard rebukes him for getting too close to them.

Stationed at Horse’s Guard parade, Westminster, the guard shouts: “Do not touch the reins!”

Shocked, the man raises his hand in apology while stepping away from the guard and his horse.

A sign in the corner of the video reads: “Beware horses may kick or bite - don’t touch the reins. Thank you.”

King’s Guards are posted outside Buckingham and St James’ Palace and Horse Guards on Whitehall.

Read more: Shocking moment plane crashes during gender reveal killing pilot in front of horrified guests

Read more: Horrifying moment cyclist is thrown into air by car driving on wrong side of road at traffic lights

Guards Massive Shout and Horse Charges at Very Rude Man and Accomplices

The man was rebuked for getting too close. Picture: Youtube

The video, which is a compilation of tourists posing with the guards, amassed 60,000 views.

Social media users took to the comment section to defend the guard’s behaviour, as one wrote: “Good shout out Guard, a good lesson he’ll remember.. these beautiful Horses and Guards must get top class training in patience.”

While another added: “Well done that guard.”

But it’s not the first time a tourist has faced the fury of one of the King’s Guards, as they have been left no choice but to warn off tourists in the past.

A video shared earlier this year showed the moment a woman was told to get off the reins after she tugged at them while posing for a photo.

The entrance to Horse Guards is normally guarded by two soldiers who swap every hour between 10am and 4pm. Changing of the King's Life Guard takes place at 11am on weekdays and serves at the Horse Guards building in Whitehall.