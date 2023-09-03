Shocking moment plane crashes during gender reveal killing pilot in front of horrified guests

The pilot was killed in the tragic incident. Picture: Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

This is the shocking moment a plane nosedived and crash during a gender reveal stunt, killing the pilot in front of screaming guests.

The couple, who were celebrating in Sinaloa, Mexico, were smiling and embracing in front of a sign that read: "Oh Baby."

The plane then flies over the sign, scattering pink dust - indicating the baby will be a girl.

It then nosedives and crashes, killing the pilot in a tragic accident.

A Piper PA-25-235 Pawnee aircraft (XB-ABM) collapsed its left wing and crashed while carrying out a maneuver during a function in San Pedro, Sinaloa, Mexico on 02 September.



📹 NR Noticias#aircraft #aviation pic.twitter.com/FNdGtJMtNM — FL360aero (@fl360aero) September 3, 2023

The plane was sent into a fatal tailspin, crashing over the trees.

Horrified guests can be heard screaming as the plane crashed into the ground.

It was revealed that the 32-year-old pilot, Luis Angel N, was found lying the plane rubble when he was found by guests.

He was then rushed to hospital, where he died.