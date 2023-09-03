Two XL bully dogs shot dead after killing 22 pregnant sheep and injuring dozens of others

The American XL bully breed could be banned, the policing minister previously told LBC (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Two American XL Bulldogs have been shot dead by a farmer after killing 22 pregnant sheep and injuring dozens more in North Wales.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The owner of two dogs has been convicted following the livestock attack, which took place in Wrexham.

David Hughes, 26, admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and being the owner of a dog worrying livestock.

Mr Hughes was banned from keeping dogs for five years and ordered to pay £900 in fines.

American XL bully (stock image). Picture: Alamy

The livestock attack took place on private land in Rhosllanerchrugog on March 6th this year, after the dogs escaped from their home.

Read More: Mother-of-four, 32, dies after ‘starving slowly over 18 months’ following gastric sleeve surgery abroad

Read More: Horrifying moment cyclist is thrown into air by car driving on wrong side of road at traffic lights

The farmer tried to keep the dogs from killing his livestock, though was unable to get them under control. One of the dogs then became aggressive towards the farmer.

The farmer eventually shot the two dogs, with the incident costing him £14,000.

Policing Minister says that a complete ban on XL Bullies is an 'option'

PC Chris James said: “I welcome this result after what was a horrific scene for the victim, who is still suffering the effects of the incident today. The emotional and financial impact on the farmer has been considerable.

“Livestock attacks are extremely distressing not only for the animals, but for their keepers too. The costs, both financially and emotionally for such distressing incidents are wholly unacceptable.

“Responsible dog ownership is key in tackling these awful incidents, which are far too common. It is so important to ensure pets are always kept on a lead and under control around in the countryside - or if left at home alone, that the house or garden are secure.

“A dog’s owner is the only person who can prevent an attack from happening, and you may have to pay the ultimate price if you cannot control your animal.

“If your dog has escaped in a rural area, you should contact the police as early as possible so local farmers and landowners can be alerted.”