Tearful Carol Vorderman shares her assisted dying wishes with heart-wrenching story of her mum's final days

18 February 2024, 18:50

Carol Vorderman explains why she would choose assisted suicide if she had a terminal condition

By Chay Quinn

Carol Vorderman has said she would end her own life if she was diagnosed with a terminal illness - before sharing the heart-wrenching story of her mother's battle with cancer with LBC listeners.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After Dame Esther Rantzen said that she has joined Swiss assisted dying clinic Dignitas following a diagnosis of terminal cancer, LBC host Carol told her viewers that she would do the same.

During the opening of her show, TV legend Carol said: "Now obviously Dame Esther Rantzen has created many headlines quite rightfully with this topic - and there are different laws in different lands about this right for assisted dying and I want to know your experiences.

Read More: Keir Starmer says current assisted dying laws 'don't really work' as he calls to change the rules

Read More: Schoolgirl pictured for first time after dying when she 'got into trouble in the water' in leisure centre swimming pool

"I am going to tell you about my family and I want to tell you something that I haven't shared with many until now. And its how I have already chosen, just like Dame Esther, that if the situation is thus that I am given a diagnosis of a terminal illness then I will choose to go abroad and die that way.

"With dignity and not subject myself and my family to the only pathway that is available in the UK."

When explaining about her choice, Carol told the story of her mum Edwina Davies and her final years battling with several cancers.

Dame Esther will join Nick Ferrari at Breakfast from 7am and you can listen on Global Player, the official LBC app.

Carol explained: "I watched my mum die as I am sure many of you listening have watched a loved one die and I want to hear from you.

Mum and I were very close. I mean really really close. I'd grown up very poor with Mum as a single parent. We had done all sorts together when I was growing up including once running away to the circus.

I was her baby and she felt a special responsibility towards me - and that was the same how I felt about my mum.

Carol welled up while sharing the story of her mother's battle with cancer
Carol welled up while sharing the story of her mother's battle with cancer. Picture: Global

Mum lived with me from when I was 21 to when she died in 2017. We bought a house together in Leeds - she wrote into Countdown to get me the job because she forged my signature.

"She was my everyday until she wasn't. Mum had three cancers from when she was in her early 70s. She had ovarian cancer and then she had kidney cancer and then she had a very large melanoma removed from her skull.

"Two years after that she was in quite a lot of pain. And she couldn't eat properly. And she became very anxious about going out.

"I remember the Sunday morning and she was crying out with pain and she didn't want to go to the doctors. I said 'Mum I can't do anything more..

Thanksgiving Service In Memory of Dame Vera Lynn
Dame Esther will join Nick Ferrari at Breakfast from 7am and you can listen on Global Player, the official LBC app. Picture: Getty

'Making you another cup of tea isn't going to cut it anymore, Mum. I have to get you to hospital.'

"So I took her to the Bristol Royal Infirmary and they took their tests and their scans and she was in overnight. And when I went back early the next day the consultant came round and they told her she had terminal cancer. And she had a choice whether she wanted to receive chemotherapy or radiotherapy or whatever the treatment would be and she didn't.

"She wanted to not have the treatment - and to die without that. And it was very hard as a daughter to hear those words.

"And then a week later it was Mothers' Day - and by that point she had morphine and the morphine had helped aand we gave her a wonderful party with all of her children and her grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was Nana to everyone and she lived for a further ten weeks.

UK: Carol Vorderman hosts CLAPA's First Grand Jubilee Ball
Carol (right) and her mother (left). Picture: Getty

"And over those weeks the morphine began to wear off and the pain was coming back and she had more morphine to cover the pain but she felt more pain.

"She didn't want to go into care. So we looked after her at home and she died at home. My beautiful mum - with all of us around her bed.

"I will never forget the pain - or the moment she took her last breath. And I can still see it.

"I've spoken to my children about it and I have spoken to my son about it. I don't know whether if she had been given a choice whether or not she would have taken it.

"And that's the point of my story today. Would she have taken the chance at assisted dying? I know I would."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya has shared a photo with her opposition leader husband after it was announced he had died in prison on Friday.

Alexei Navalny's wife shares goodbye photo as Yulia Navalnaya blames Putin after husband died in prison

Floral tributes

Hundreds detained in Russia as country mourns death of Putin foe Alexei Navalny

Jimmy Kimmel

Ex-legislator George Santos sues late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel over videos

Officers Shot Minnesota

Two police officers and a first responder shot dead at scene of domestic call

My Little Pony toys

Moscow police called to probe ‘LGBT+ propaganda’ at My Little Pony convention

Sam Altman speaks to the World Government Summit via video link

OpenAI boss: Societal misalignments could make artificial intelligence dangerous

Blaise Walk, Sea Mills near Bristol

Woman, 42, arrested on suspicion of murder after three children found dead in Bristol

There is 'no way back' for Harry, insiders have claimed.

Harry has ‘zero per cent chance’ of returning to royal fold as William 'even more insistent’ it would be a bad idea

Lufthansa planes

Lufthansa ground staff to stage strike at seven German airports

Navalny's body has been found.

Navalny’s body found ‘covered in bruises’ consistent with ’signs of seizure’ in Arctic morgue

David Cameron has said the islands' sovereignty is not up for discussion.

Falklands sovereignty ‘not up for discussion' David Cameron says ahead of visit next week

Injured Palestinians

Israel strikes Rafah as US vows to block UN resolution on ceasefire

Police were called to the scene on Saturday evening.

Teenage boy, 17, stabbed to death in east London as police launch urgent manhunt

Royal aides feared Harry 'would never leave' if he stayed too long, sources have claimed.

Harry planned heart-to-heart on Charles visit but was blocked as royal aides feared ‘they’d never get rid of him’

The concert is being held today.

Brianna Ghey concert organiser hopes gig 'changes mindsets from the ground level'

Russian spies 'visited Navalny days before he died'.

Russian spies ‘visited Polar Wolf prison’ days before Navalny’s death and ‘disabled CCTV devices’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump rails against New York fraud ruling

Peace Palace

UN court to open hearings on legality of Israeli occupation

Thaksin Shinawatra

Ex-Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra released on parole

Serial rapist David Carrick has been stripped of his state-funded pension.

Serial rapist and former Met Police officer David Carrick stripped of £22,000 state-funded pension
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce matches girlfriend Taylor Swift's $100,000 donation to injured victims of SuperBowl parade shooting

Travis Kelce matches girlfriend Taylor Swift's $100,000 donation to injured victims of Super Bowl parade shooting
Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at Donald Trump's 'bad faith' comments on Nato - but stressed Labour would work with whoever wins the presidency if the party is elected into power

Starmer hits out at Trump's 'bad faith' Nato comments, but stresses Labour will work with whoever wins US presidency
File image of an ambulance vehicle from East Midlands Ambulance Service

Pensioner who 'could not breathe' dies three hours after calling for ambulance that was never dispatched
Israel Palestinians

Mediator says talks on Gaza not ‘progressing as expected’

Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes
Russia Ukraine War

Russia says it has taken Avdiivka after Ukrainian troops withdrew

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the next Invictus Games

Prince Harry reveals he has considered becoming a US citizen and loves 'every single day' of his California life
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with King Charles

‘I love my family’: Prince Harry says he was ‘grateful’ to fly to UK to spend time with Charles after cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit