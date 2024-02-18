Exclusive

Esther Rantzen's rallying cry on assisted dying: TV legend pens open letter to get public behind free vote for MPs

18 February 2024, 21:55 | Updated: 18 February 2024, 22:50

Dame Esther is campaigning for a free vote on assisted dying laws
Dame Esther is campaigning for a free vote on assisted dying laws. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Will Taylor

Dame Esther Rantzen has issued a rallying cry for MPs to have a free vote on assisted dying.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Childline founder, 83, spoke to LBC after joining Dignitas in Switzerland as she battles stage four lung cancer.

And she has now issued a letter she hopes supporters will send to their MPs in the hope that a promise of a free vote on changing the law will appear in parties' manifestos ahead of the next general election.

She had not expected to even make it to Christmas and has begun campaigning for a person to end their life without those who help them being punished.

Dame Esther will join Nick Ferrari at Breakfast from 7am and you can listen on Global Player, the official LBC app.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, she said: "If I decide, as I have terminal cancer, it is a possibility that my life will become too painful, that my suffering will be too great...

"If my family are with me at the time, they can be accused of murdering me, bumping me off.

"If they go with me to Dignitas, where I have actually signed up just in case the law doesn't change just in time for me, they could also be accused of murder or conspiring to bump me off.

"It's a mess at the moment. What we need is people to have individual choice, at that moment, which is literally life and death."

Read Dame Esther's full template for the public to urge their MPs to back a free vote on assisted dying here.

Dame Esther wants MPs to have a free vote on changing assisted dying laws
Dame Esther wants MPs to have a free vote on changing assisted dying laws. Picture: Alamy

Currently, helping someone with assisted dying or going abroad so they can die overseas can carry a sentence of up to 14 years in jail.

Previously, the broadcast legend said she believed she would have weeks or months to live after her diagnosis more than a year ago.

Read more: 'No plans to legalise assisted dying,' minister says, as Esther Rantzen's children say 'she shouldn't have to die alone'

Read more: Esther Rantzen reveals she has joined Dignitas and will consider assisted dying if health does not improve

She did not even think she would make it to her birthday in June.

The letter calls for "a full debate in the House of Commons on the subject of assisted dying" as well as the free vote.

"Many people who once opposed legalising assisted dying have changed their minds since the last Parliamentary debate on this issue in 2015, including MPs and members of the medical professions," a template to be sent to MPs says.

The full letter to MPs
The full letter to MPs. Picture: Handout

"There are now so many countries which have reformed their own laws, including Australia, the Netherlands and most recently Ecuador, that there are excellent examples of the way it works well.

"And every survey in this country shows a large majority of the public believe the current law should now be changed.

"Recently, a petition launched by the campaign backed by Dame Esther Rantzen and the organisation Dignity in Dying gained 120,000 signatures in just five weeks, which clearly demonstrates the importance with which many view this matter."

Dame Esther told Nick: What we need to do is make sure every party has it in their manifesto and the way to do that is for all your listeners to get in touch with their own MP."

She believed there are enough safeguards in place against family members trying to kill off elderly relatives for their own gain.

And she is mostly worried about patients who get to such a bad state they can effectively only breathe, instead of live life comfortably.

"I;'ve had a very lucky life, I've got an amazing family and group of friends and colleagues. So I'd like to say goodbye fairly gracefully, as much as I can muster, and then go. That's what I'd like," she said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Calocane killed Ian Coates, 65, Barnaby Webber, 19, and his friend Grace O'Malley-Kumar, also 19

Nottingham triple-killing families 'sickened' by cops sharing gruesome details of attacks over WhatsApp

The Business Secretary has hit out at a former Post Office boss who said he was told to stall compensation for victims of the Horizon scandal ahead of the next general election.

Badenoch accuses former Post Office boss of lying about 'stalling Horizon scandal payments' claims

Officers Shot Minnesota

Suspect dead after two police officers and a first responder killed in shooting

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu vows to ‘finish the job’ in Gaza as Ramadan deadline for Rafah mooted

River Soar

Major search launched after 'three-year-old fell into river' in Leicestershire

Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya has shared a photo with her opposition leader husband after it was announced he had died in prison on Friday.

Alexei Navalny's wife shares goodbye photo as Yulia Navalnaya blames Putin after husband died in prison

Floral tributes

Hundreds detained in Russia as country mourns death of Putin foe Alexei Navalny

Jimmy Kimmel

Ex-legislator George Santos sues late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel over videos

Officers Shot Minnesota

Two police officers and a first responder shot dead at scene of domestic call

Carol Vorderman has said she would end her own life if she was diagnosed with a terminal illness - before sharing the heart-wrenching story of her mother's battle with cancer with LBC listeners.

Tearful Carol Vorderman shares her assisted dying wishes with heart-wrenching story of her mum's final days

My Little Pony toys

Moscow police called to probe ‘LGBT+ propaganda’ at My Little Pony convention

Sam Altman speaks to the World Government Summit via video link

OpenAI boss: Societal misalignments could make artificial intelligence dangerous

Avon and Somerset Police said that the bodies were found following a welfare call on Blaise Walk, Sea Mills at 12.40pm on Sunday afternoon.

Woman, 42, arrested on suspicion of murder after three children found dead in Bristol

There is 'no way back' for Harry, insiders have claimed.

Harry has ‘zero per cent chance’ of returning to royal fold as William 'even more insistent’ it would be a bad idea

Lufthansa planes

Lufthansa ground staff to stage strike at seven German airports

Navalny's body has been found.

Navalny’s body found ‘covered in bruises’ consistent with ’signs of seizure’ in Arctic morgue

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Cameron has said the islands' sovereignty is not up for discussion.

Falklands sovereignty ‘not up for discussion' David Cameron says ahead of visit next week

Injured Palestinians

Israel strikes Rafah as US vows to block UN resolution on ceasefire

Police were called to the scene on Saturday evening.

Teenage boy, 17, stabbed to death in east London as police launch urgent manhunt

Royal aides feared Harry 'would never leave' if he stayed too long, sources have claimed.

Harry planned heart-to-heart on Charles visit but was blocked as royal aides feared ‘they’d never get rid of him’
The concert is being held today.

Brianna Ghey concert organiser hopes gig 'changes mindsets from the ground level'

Russian spies 'visited Navalny days before he died'.

Russian spies ‘visited Polar Wolf prison’ days before Navalny’s death and ‘disabled CCTV devices’
Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump rails against New York fraud ruling

Peace Palace

UN court to open hearings on legality of Israeli occupation

Thaksin Shinawatra

Ex-Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra released on parole

Serial rapist David Carrick has been stripped of his state-funded pension.

Serial rapist and former Met Police officer David Carrick stripped of £22,000 state-funded pension

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes
Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the next Invictus Games

Prince Harry reveals he has considered becoming a US citizen and loves 'every single day' of his California life

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit