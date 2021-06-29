Caroline Crouch: Baby of British woman killed by Greek husband handed to her parents

Caroline Crouch's parents won custody of her daughter, following her murder. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

The parents of Caroline Crouch have won temporary custody of her daughter after her husband confessed to murdering her.

Charalambos “Babis” Anagnostopoulos admitted smothering his 20-year-old to death after the pair argued, police said.

Lydia had been staying with his parents in Athens before the ruling, but following a court order has been handed over to Susan and David Crouch.

Anagnostopoulos's parents, Georgia and Kostas Anagnostopoulos, have still been granted access.

Mrs Crouch, a British national who grew up in Greece, was found murdered in a bedroom on 11 May after her husband reported the supposed incident to the police.

Their dog was also found choked to death.

Anagnostopoulos originally told police he and Caroline had been tied up and attacked by the robbers but official sources said his smartwatch data showed him moving around the house after the murder.

But police investigators said analysis of data from a smartwatch had helped reveal inconsistencies in the account of events.

Babis Anagnostopoulos confessed to killing his British wife in Athens. Picture: PA

All legal responsibility for Lydia was removed from her father in the court ruling, and she will live with her maternal grandparents on the island of Alonnisos, it is understood.

He said he wanted to raise his daughter from prison, but the court has stripped him of all parental rights.

The court decided Georgia and Kostas will be allowed to see Lydia five times a week between 10am and 2pm, as long as they travel to Alonnisos.

Anagnostopoulos wanted custody of his daughter to be shared between the two families, however, the final ruling is expected to be decided within the next few months.

The 33-year-old was charged with felony counts of premeditated murder and animal abuse, and misdemeanour counts of providing false testimony and filing a false police report about the robbery.