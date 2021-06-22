Caroline Crouch murder: Crowds shout 'rot in prison' as Greek husband appears in court

Anagnostopoulos appeared at a court in Athens, flanked by police and wearing a bulletproof vest. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

The husband of British woman Caroline Crouch has today appeared in a Greek court accused of her murder.

Helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos appeared at the court in Athens to give evidence about the incident, which took place on 11 May in the Greek suburb of Glyka Nera.

As he entered the court, escorted by Greece's anti-terrorist unit and wearing a bulletproof vest, onlookers chanted "murderer", with one man shouting "rot in prison, you monster".

Anagnostopoulos showed no emotion to the comments.

33-year-old Anagnostopoulos confessed to the killing of 20-year-old Ms Crouch on 18 June, more than a month after she was suffocated on 11 May.

Originally, the murder was thought to have been committed by burglars, who were also believed to have killed the couple’s dog.

Anagnostopoulos spoke to reporters just hours after Ms Crouch’s death, recounting being tied up by robbers who broke into their home.

However, after new evidence came to light last Thursday – reportedly data from Anagnostopoulos’s smartwatch revealing inconsistencies in his story – he was summoned for questioning after attending a memorial service on the Aegean Sea island of Alonissos, where Ms Crouch grew up.

He then reportedly confessed to the murder on Friday, saying his judgement had been "blurred" following an argument with his wife.

As well as intentional homicide, Anagnostopoulos is also charged with the killing of an animal, repeated false testimony and false report to the authorities.

His lawyers are insisting that the attack was not premeditated, and have disputed claims that Ms Crouch was asleep at the time.

Theodoros Chronopoulos, a spokesman for Greek police, previously labelled the attack as a "heinous crime, committed with extreme ferocity".

He added: "Such barbarism is rare for Greece."

The two lawyers representing Ms Crouch’s family said: "We have filed a civil lawsuit representing Caroline's family.

"For obvious reasons her mother could not come, in the situation she is in, and the statement was made with authorisation.

Referring to the memorial, at which Anagnostopoulos and Ms Crouch's mother had hugged, they said: "You understand the position of the mother who hugged the hands that took her daughter's breath away.

"There should be consultation with the perpetrator's family."

The lawyers also said that Ms Crouch’s family and Anagnostopoulos’s family have a “good relationship”, and are in consultation.