'Big-time drug dealer' accused of shooting Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, is 'innocent of murder' witness says

24 March 2023, 16:32

Thomas Cashman is accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Thomas Cashman is accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Kit Heren

A 'big-time drug dealer' who is on trial charged with murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel is innocent, a witness has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thomas Cashman is accused of murdering the nine-year-old during a botched gangland shooting in Liverpool in August last year.

Cashman denies murdering her and injuring her mother after pursuing a convicted drug dealer into their home.

Nicky McHale told Manchester Crown Court on Friday that he saw Cashman smoking cannabis in the garden of a house across the road from where he lived at the time of the shooting, at around 10pm on August 22 last year.

David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, asked Mr McHale: "That would give Mr Cashman an alibi wouldn't it? "Are you telling the truth? Or are you just here to try to bail him out?"

Mr McHale replied: "No."

Cashman denies murder
Cashman denies murder. Picture: Alamy

Pointing to the defendant in the dock, Mr McLachlan continued, "Mr McHale, you know what this case is all about? And you are willing to stand there and say at 10pm, you're willing to say you saw that man there?"

Mr McHale replied: "That's correct, because I did." The prosecutor replied: "You are a liar."

"No, I'm not," the witness replied. Mr McLachlan continued: "Has he put you up to it? Have you been paid to be here?"

"I've not, no," the witness replied.

Mr McLachlan said: "Why are you here?" "Because Thomas Cashman is innocent," Mr McHale replied.

Cheryl Korbel, mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, arrives at Manchester Crown Court for the trial of Thomas Cashman
Cheryl Korbel, mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, arrives at Manchester Crown Court for the trial of Thomas Cashman. Picture: Alamy

Mr McLachlan asked if Cashman was the "main man" for drug dealing in the area. Mr McHale said: "He's known in the area as a big-time drug dealer."

The court heard Mr McHale had been arrested last month on suspicion of assisting an offender and questioned about the shooting of Olivia.

To all questions about the shooting, he answered "no comment", the jury heard.

Mr McLachlan added: "You did not see Thomas Cashman at around 10pm, Mr McHale, did you? I'm suggesting to you, let me make it absolutely crystal clear, that is a lie?

Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Picture: Handout

"It's not a lie," Mr McHale replied.

Cashman, who has admitted being a "high-level cannabis dealer", said at about 9.15pm that night he was with his friend Craig Byrne, who had picked him up from where he parked his van on Aspes Road.

He said they went to Mr Byrne's house, on Snowberry Road, where they went into his spare bedroom to count about £10,000 in cash.

Cashman added: "We counted money then went downstairs, I done myself a spliff in the kitchen, went in the back garden and was having just a general chit-chat with Craig."

Read more: 'I was not in a murder frame of mind': Man accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel says he's 'wrongly blamed'

Read more: Man accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel tells court he was 'high level cannabis dealer'

He said when he later went into the front garden he could hear sirens and was told by someone there were "police everywhere".

Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Picture: Alamy

The jury has heard from a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who had a fling with Cashman, a father of two with a partner of 22 years.

She claimed he went to her house after the shooting where he changed his clothes and she heard him saying he had "done Joey".

Asked if at any stage he did confess, Cashman said: "No, I did not… she is trying to ruin my life because, for one thing, I won't leave my partner for her. There's loads of reasons."

Cashman also claims the woman's boyfriend owed him a £25,000 drug debt so she wanted him "out of the way".He has admitted being a high level cannabis dealer and said he dealt the drug locally.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this week, he broke down in court, insisting: "I'm getting blamed for killing a child and I have got my own children.

"I'm a dad, I'm not a killer, I'm a dad. I'm getting blamed for something I haven't done."

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia's mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Allan Scott, 42, murdered 83-year-old Patricia Holland

Homeless man murdered elderly woman who took him in before burning her body on a bonfire in the garden

The Parthenon on the Acropolis

Greece welcomes back sculpture fragments from Parthenon

One Brit has died from listeria

Brit dies after contracting rare listeria infection linked to contaminated cheese

France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday March 24

Macron says ‘common sense’ meant delaying King Charles’s visit

Germany car hits pedestrians

Man drives at pedestrians in airport garage in Germany

A forest fire burns in the hills near Villanueva de Viver, Spain, in the early hours of Friday March 24 2023

Hundreds evacuated as Spain’s fire season starts early

The UK's best places to live have been revealed

UK's best places to live have been revealed - does your neighbourhood make the list?

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin

US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills American worker

Former prime minister Imran Khan, centre, leaves after appearing in court in Lahore, Pakistan on Tuesday March 21

Pakistani court grants protection to Imran Khan from arrest

The low-cost pub chain has warned that they could be forced to take action if sales don't go to plan.

Wetherspoons pubs warn of price hike for food and drink over 'ferocious' inflation troubles

Maximus and Alexander were found strangled at home, while their mother was found hanged

'Best friend' brothers, 9 and 7, found 'strangled to death' and mother 'hanged herself', inquest finds

The property was listed with an unconventional video to promote the features of the house.

Neverending sales pitch! 'Singing estate agent' pays tribute to eighties cult classic in bid to sell house

Inspectors said they saw the "worst case of neglect" they have come across in a restaurant in 15 years at Lilo Grill

Cardiff restaurant branded 'absolute disgrace' after rats found dragging away raw meat and eating from drains

John Motson's funeral took place on Friday

Football legends pay tribute to John Motson at funeral for giant of commentary

Elland Road has been closed after a security threat

Leeds United close Elland Road stadium following 'security threat'

Boroughmuir High School also urges children to refer to each other as 'they'

Edinburgh's top state school tells pupils they are 'queer' if they do not know their sexual orientation

A Ukrainian police officer takes cover in front of a burning building hit in a Russian airstrike in Avdiivka

Ten civilians dead and 20 hurt in Russian strikes in Ukraine

Tributes have poured in for the head chef who passed away last Saturday.

'The best & most loved bloke': Tributes paid after chef dies at beach bar in Cornwall

Dr Fia Johansson with Julia Wendell (l) and (top r). Madeleine McCann (bottom r)

'I feel sorry for her': Investigator helping woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann sends message to her mum
Firefighters controlling the remains of a rubbish fire from Thursday night's protests in Paris against the retirement Bill

Protests continue in France as King Charles’s visit is postponed

A policeman at the scene of a crash in Hong Kong

Eighty-seven people hurt in bus pile-up in Hong Kong

King Charles's state visit to France has been postponed as pension riots sweep the country

'Charles visit would have caused detestable incidents' says Macron as France burns following riots and looting
The Director of the Information and Press Department called Prince William the 'son of Charles' in a recent speech.

Prince William mocked as 'William Charles-ovich' by Russia after his secret trip to Polish military base
Protesters scuffle at the end of a rally in Paris on Thursday

Scattered protests continue as Paris reels from violence

Singer Ellynora has apologised to fans and said she broke down into tears after the performance

Singer 'breaks down in tears' and apologises to England fans after they accuse her of 'butchering' God Save The King
The RAC says nearly 700,000 extra cars will face daily charges

Ulez row erupts as RAC says 700,000 cars will face £12.50 fee after expansion

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty
Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics
Gina Davidson looks back on Nicola Sturgeon's time in office

It's the end of an era with Nicola Sturgeon's departure - her time in office was historic

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'
'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series
Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr
Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay that much tax' for his wealth

Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller

