Anti-catcalling cops who fine men harassing women in the street £100 'will be deployed across London'

14 July 2023, 14:39

Police are clamping down on catcallers
Police are clamping down on catcallers. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Anti-catcalling cops are set to appear across London in a bid to fine those who harass women.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Plainclothes cops are on guard to approach men they see catcalling women and issue a £100 penalty.

They are being tested in Redbridge, in East London, but it is expected they will end up across the capital.

The officers are out every night, walking under signs that make it clear that cat-calling is an offence.

They focus on areas where women are walking home alone at night, sending police to check they are fine and intervening when they think men could be harassing them.

Redbridge Council is running a "This Has to Stop" campaign, and said 91% of 1,834 women surveyed in the borough had been catcalled. It was the first council area in London to issue a £100 fine for the offence in December.

Read more: Kevin Spacey slams sexual assault allegation as ‘absolute b*****ks’ in fiery court clash

Anti-catcalling cops could be deployed across London
Anti-catcalling cops could be deployed across London. Picture: Alamy

A total of 62% said they had experienced being followed by a man.

Chief Inspector Louise Jackson said the focus is still on educating men about not catcalling.

"When a woman feels uncomfortable, when she feels like she’s being harassed or made to feel vulnerable, we tend to have to change our direction or change our routes or head in the opposite direction," she told the Evening Standard.

Read more: Have-a-go heroes fight back against machete-wielding robbers during designer store raid

"What we're saying now is this is about educational and generational change.

"If we start getting this message out now, hopefully years down the line it will become the norm.

"I'd love to see this rolled out across all London boroughs at some point. And I have no doubt that will be the case."

She now believes there is "no doubt" patrols will be deployed across London in the future.

MPs supported plans to ban catcalling, following or blocking someone's path an offence in England and Wales in March.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gilgo Beach Serial Killings

Suspect held over Lost Girls serial killings on Long Island

Serbia Kosovo

Serbia halts arms exports after US sanctioned country’s spy chief

Breaking
Mendy has been cleared of two counts after a retrial

Ex-Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy weeps as he is cleared of rape after retrial

France Bastille Day

France celebrates Bastille Day with extra police to prevent new unrest

Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children enjoy a day out at an RAF air show

Royal squadron report for duty! William, Kate and their three children enjoy day out at RAF air show

Unite union has announced eight strike days at Gatwick airport over the summer holidays.

Gatwick airport set for 'inevitable' summer holiday chaos as staff announce eight days of strikes

Greece Heat Wave

Acropolis closed to tourists temporarily as heatwave grips Greece

Rocket Explosion

Japanese space agency rocket explodes during testing

Mother's heartbreaking tears for Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber at his funeral

'One day the dawn will break for us': Mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber sobs during funeral address

Sadiq Khan is considering a new pay-per-mile scheme for the capital.

‘He’ll shut London down’: MPs slam Sadiq Khan as he draws up plans for pay-per-mile scheme on the capital's roads

Kevin Spacey is being cross-examined during his sex assault trial at Southwark Crown court

Kevin Spacey slams sexual assault allegation as ‘absolute b*****ks’ in fiery court clash

India Lunar Mission

India launches spacecraft on mission to the moon

Scott Mitchell with Barbara Windsor (l) and Tanya Franks (r)

'Life feels really good right now': Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell finds love again with EastEnders actress

Vladimir Putin

Putin ‘offered Wagner mercenaries the option to keep operating as a single unit’

The Oppenheimer cast walked out of the film's Leicester Square Premiere

Moment Oppenheimer's star-studded cast walk out or premiere on strike as acting unions bring the industry to a halt

Brits have resorted to pulling their teeth out with their bare hands as they struggle to get dental help

Desperate patients rip out teeth with bare hands and resort to glueing replacements in NHS dentist crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Junior doctors are returning to the picket line today - as the government urges them to accept a six per cent pay offer

Back on the picket line: Junior doctors’ strike enters second day after union rejects 6% ‘final offer’
Dr Ohad Einav and Ziv Asa with 12-year-old Suleiman Hassan at Hadassah Medical Center after they reattached his head

Doctors re-attach boy’s head after he was ‘internally decapitated’ while riding his bike

Vladimir Putin

Putin says Wagner mercenary group ‘doesn’t exist’ as it has no legal basis

Ms Coles woke up with a totally new accent

English woman who suddenly woke up with a Welsh accent appeals for medical help

Staff fought back against the thugs

Have-a-go heroes fight back against machete-wielding robbers during designer store raid

OpenAI FTC Investigation

US watchdog probes ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley died of complications after weight loss surgery, coroner says

More people are performing dental procedures at home as the NHS struggles to cope with demand

Alarming scale of DIY home dentistry in UK revealed as desperate patients ‘pull their own teeth with pliers’
Aspartame is found in thousands of everyday products including Diet Coke

Diet Coke and other drinks are safe as long as you don’t drink 14 cans per day, says WHO after aspartame cancer fears
Europe is sweltering in what is set to become the hottest weather ever recorded

Europe set to see 'hottest temperatures ever recorded' within days as deadly 48C Cerberus heatwave intensifies

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of York opened up about Prince Andrew's handling of grief on a podcast.

'The grief comes in tidal waves': Sarah Ferguson reveals Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after parents' deaths
Dele Alli has been backed by Prince William

'Brave and inspirational': Prince William backs footballer Dele Alli after he reveals he was sexually abused aged six
The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit