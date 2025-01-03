'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein's cause of death revealed

3 January 2025, 18:17

Jocelyn Wildenstein has died aged 84
Jocelyn Wildenstein has died aged 84. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein's cause of death has been revealed after the socialite died aged 84.

Wildenstein's fiancé confirmed earlier this week that she had died in Paris.

The socialite was known for her extreme plastic surgery - earning her the nickname 'Catwoman' - and record divorce settlement of $2.5 billion.

Following her split from the late Alec N Wildenstein, she began dating fashion designer Lloyd Klein. The pair got engaged in 2017.

Klein was with her in her final moments on Tuesday, as the pair took a nap ahead of New Year's celebrations.

Opening up about her death, he said Wildenstein's battle with phlebitis had played a role in her death.

Jocelyn Wildenstein and Lloyd Klein seen out in Paris in December
Jocelyn Wildenstein and Lloyd Klein seen out in Paris in December. Picture: Getty

"We had a nice happy hour the same night and we were getting ready for the new year, and we took a little nap just to look good before getting dressed," Klein told People.

He went on to explain: "Because of her phlebitis, the legs were very, very swollen, and the blood was blocked, and there was no oxygen in the brain.

"And we were having a nap and when I wake up, I said, 'Jocelyn, we have to wake up, we have to get dressed,' and she was cold and she was dead."

"It's very sad. It's extremely sad," he added. "It's extremely sad to lay down with your other half that I know for 21 years and waiting to celebrate New Year's Eve and to find her cold."

Phlebitis is described by the NHS as inflammation of a vein near the surface of the skin.

It is not usually serious but can lead to potentially deadly blood clots.

