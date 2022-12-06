Pink suit wearing reality tv star Stephen Bear arrives at court in limo for voyerism and revenge porn trial

Stephen Bear has appeared on Ex on the Beach and won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Celebrity Big Brother winner Stephen Bear had sex with his ex-partner Georgia Harrison in his garden then shared footage, captured on his CCTV cameras, on the website Only Fans, a court heard.

Bear, 32, denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films and is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Opening the prosecution case, Jacqueline Carey KC said: “In August 2020 the complainant Georgia Harrison met up with her former boyfriend Stephen Bear.

“They had some lunch and had some drinks and ended up back at his house in Loughton (in Essex).

“They engaged in consensual sexual intercourse in his garden.

“What she didn’t know but he did was Mr Bear had CCTV cameras in his garden that recorded them having sex.”

The barrister said that later that day Bear told Ms Harrison and showed her the footage.

“She told him never to send it to anyone and made it plain how upset she would be if he did,” said Ms Carey.

She said that Bear sent the footage to someone on WhatsApp that night “despite knowing how upset she would be if the footage were to get out”.

Ms Carey said Bear later uploaded the footage “either himself or had it uploaded to Only Fans and profited financially”.

“The defendant was effectively selling the footage to get money,” Ms Carey said.

Bear arrived at court today wearing a pink suit, black fur coat and sunglasses in a chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce. Picture: Alamy

Bear, of Loughton in Essex, arrived at court today wearing a pink suit, black fur coat and sunglasses in a chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce.

Bear pleaded not guilty to the charges in July 2021 but his trial is only starting now after it was pushed back from February.

He was arrested in January 2021 at Heathrow Airport following a trip to Dubai, and charged in May.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in August 2020 and in November 2020.

Ms Harrison’s representatives said that she has waived her right to anonymity in relation to the case.

Ms Harrison, 27, has appeared on shows such as The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match.

The trial, which is expected to last at least four days, continues.