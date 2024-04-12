Celebrity comedy couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce divorce

The couple are to split after nine years of marriage
The couple are to split after nine years of marriage. Picture: Getty Images

By Flaminia Luck

Comedy and acting couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are to divorce after nine years of marriage.

In a joint statement, the couple said they "jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways".

"As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being.

The well-known couple have starred in Meet the Richardsons in which they play "exaggerated versions of themselves".

The "at home mockumentary", which airs on UKTV's Dave has a fifth series starting this month.

The show saw Beaumont nominated for a Bafta TV award in the female performance in a comedy programme category in 2023.

Beaumont, who is from Hull, largely draws on her experiences as woman from the North using anecdotes from her home town and the wider Northern region.

The actress and writer is also known for Hullraisers and Doctors.

Jon, who is from Lancaster, is an actor, writer and comedian is also known for Drunk History: UK and Married to a celebrity: the survival guide.

He worked as a chef before pursuing a career in comedy.

The pair have asked for privacy
The pair have asked for privacy. Picture: Getty Images

