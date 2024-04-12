Little Mix's Perrie Edwards reveals she's never lived with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain despite eight year romance

The singer opened up about their long-distance relationship. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Former Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has said she’s never lived with her partner of eight years, despite sharing a two-year-old son together.

Perrie Edwards has been in a relationship with the ex-Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for eight years, and the pair have been engaged since June 2022.

But despite sharing a two-year-old son and having been in a relationship nearly a decade, the pair have never lived together, the singer revealed.

The former Premiere League player, 30, is currently living and playing football in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Edwards, also 30, is living in the UK while she launches her solo music career and looks after their son, Axel.

Speaking on the Jonathan Ross Show, Edwards opened up about the challenges of their long-distance relationship.

She said: “I can't lie, it is hard. When he was playing for Liverpool and based in Manchester, it was so easy to do the back and forth but Turkey is a little bit further and he doesn't get a lot of time off.

The pair have been together for eight years. Picture: Alamy

"I'm trying to launch a solo career whilst having a two-year-old so it is a lot to juggle but we make it work for the ones we love, don't we?

"We've never lived together anyway - the whole eight years we've been in a relationship, we've never actually lived together."

Discussing a song she recently co-wrote with singer RAYE, Edwards also spoke about the relationship dynamics between her and Oxlade-Chamberlain, saying they ‘never argue’.

Asked about the possibility of Little Mix getting back together, Edwards said: “I’d definitely never say never. We just love each other so much. We thought we’d been together for 12 years since we were babies and we just wanted to do our own thing and see what happens.

“We’d definitely love to get back together in the future.”

The former Little Mix singer released her debut solo singer on Friday, announcing the plans last month she wrote on Instagram: “‘Here’s the truth of it….’ Wow, it’s happening!! My first solo single Forget About Us is coming.”