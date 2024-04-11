'Good riddance': Caitlyn Jenner responds to OJ Simpson's death 30 years on from murder trial that tore Kardashians apart

Caitlyn Jenner has responded to news of the death of O.J. Simpson. Picture: Getty Images

By Flaminia Luck

Caitlyn Jenner has taken to Twitter in response to the death of former American football star controversially acquitted of double murder O.J. Simpson.

The tweet posted mere hours after the 76-year-old's death was announced reads: "Good Riddance #OJSimpson".

Ms Jenner was married reality TV star and "momager" of the Kardashians Kris Jenner.

Kris was famously married to lawyer Robert Kardashian who was part of Simpson's legal defence team during the "trial of the century".

Her sentiments were echoed by Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman who was found dead alongside Nicole Brown, has described the death of O.J. Simpson as "no great loss".

Speaking to NBC News, Mr Goldman said: “The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years," he says.

"It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone.”

However, the Pro-Football Hall of Fame have remembered him as the "first player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in an NFL season".

“O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards,” said Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“His on-field contributions will be preserved in the Hall’s archives in Canton, Ohio.”

The former NFL player has died aged 76. Picture: Getty Images

'Bigger than life'

Ed Gordon, the first journalist to interview OJ Simpson following his acquittal, has spoke to CBS News.

He says it's "surreal" to think about who OJ Simpson was and how he went from arguably "the greatest running back of all time in the NFL" to a movie star and then "the tragedy that befell the Goldman family".

Gordon says he thinks back to how divided America was based on the trial, calling it "an extraordinary time to live through".

He describes Simpson as being a "charismatic person", calling him "bigger than life in many instances".

The murders (of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman) stuck with Simpson "until his last days", Gordon added.