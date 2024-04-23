Celebrity fashion designer jailed for smuggling protected wildlife handbags into US

23 April 2024, 12:06

Nancy Gonzalez was sentenced to 18 months in jail on Monday
Nancy Gonzalez was sentenced to 18 months in jail on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Will Conroy

A Colombian fashion designer has been jailed for smuggling handbags made of the skins of protected reptiles into the US for fashion shows.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nancy Gonzales, 71, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in a Miami federal court on Monday after breaking an international treaty by illegally importing bags made from pythons and caimans.

Gonzalez, who has made handbags used by Britney Spears and Sex and the City actors, admitted to recruiting couriers to carry up to four products each on commercial flights for high-profile events such as New York Fashion Week.

The designer was arrested in 2022 in Cali, Colombia and later extradited to the US, with officials saying she enlisted friends, family and employees to transport the bags between February 2016 to April 2019.

The handbags were made from animals bred in captivity and were worth up to $2 million, according to prosecutors, but Gonzalez’s lawyers said each skin cost around $140.

Read more: Five migrants die trying to cross the Channel hours after Sunak's flagship Rwanda bill clears Lords

Read more: Read More: Lorries waiting for post-Brexit food inspections will be ‘honeypot’ for criminal gangs, as drivers left vulnerable

The trade of pythons and caimans is not banned but is tightly regulated under the rules of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which the US and Colombia are signatories to.

Gonzalez did not secure the necessary import permits these regulations require.

"This investigation uncovered a multi-year scheme that involved paid couriers smuggling undeclared handbags made of CITES-protected reptile skins into the US to be sold for thousands of dollars," said Edward Grace of the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

He added: "The Service will continue to seek justice for protected species exploited for profit, and we will hold accountable those who seek to circumvent international controls meant to regulate their sustainable trade.”

The bags were worn by Victoria Beckham and Salma Hayek, according to the Associated Press, and were sold in luxury stores including Harrods, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Gonzalez told the court: “From the bottom of my heart, I apologise to the United States of America.

“I never intended to offend a country to which I owe immense gratitude. Under pressure, I made poor decisions.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump

‘Catch and kill’ to be described to jurors in Trump’s hush money trial

The basement area is available for £5,000 - but hasn't been excavated yet

'Basement area' for sale in south London for just £5,000 - but you have to excavate the property yourself

Bosnian police arrest a suspect

Bosnia police arrest 23 suspected of being part of drug kingpin’s ‘inner circle’

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak is visting Poland

Rishi Sunak defends British RAF planes shooting down drones over Israel but not Ukraine

The Princess of Wales has released a picture of Prince Louis to mark his 6th Birthday

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

Dangerous people smuggling gangs are "pushing people out to sea" to their deaths, Rishi Sunak said

Smuggling gangs 'pushing people out to sea' to their deaths, PM says - as French police share photos of flimsy boats

Two people have been arrested

Time to pay the bill: Two arrests in hunt for prolific 'dine-and-dash couple' after £329 bill left unpaid at restaurant

People look at fragments of the television tower which was hit by a Russian missile in Kharkiv

Russian strike on Kharkiv TV tower part of intimidation campaign, says Zelensky

Jeremy Paxman

Jeremy Paxman 'considered assisted dying at Dignitas' amid Parkinson's struggle

Foods have been locked up in supermarkets across the country

Tesco locks £4.85 salmon fillets in plastic security boxes to prevent shoplifting as cases surges across the country

Activists help migrants to pack their belongings in a makeshift camp in Paris

Police clear migrant camp in central Paris in pre-Olympics sweep, say aid groups

The embassy of China in Berlin

German EU politician’s aide arrested on suspicion of spying for China

Kate has not commented publicly on Louis' birthday

Kate stays silent for Prince Louis' sixth birthday, with no new photo published in break with tradition

Malaysia Helicopter Crash

Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash, killing 10 people on board

Aldi says the product has been recalled as a precautionary measure

Aldi recalls product as police launch investigation amid fears it may have been ‘tampered with’

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi

Modi accused of hate speech for calling Muslims ‘infiltrators’ at election rally

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ten people were killed after the crash

Ten people killed after two Malaysian helicopters collide mid-air during rehearsal for military parade
Elon Musk

Elon Musk accuses Australia of censorship after court bans stab attack video

Tourists could seen be taxed to visit Tenerife

Brits may be forced to pay new tax to visit popular Spanish holiday destination after mass anti-tourism protests
Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin punches camera of protester trying to get star to say 'Free Palestine' and goading him over Rust shooting
HGVs awaiting post-Brexit food checks could become easy targets for organised crime groups, LBC has been told.

Lorries waiting for post-Brexit food inspections will be ‘honeypot’ for criminal gangs, as drivers left vulnerable
China Floods

Heavy rainstorms kill four people in southern China

A French police operation is under way

Five migrants, including girl, 4, die trying to cross the Channel hours after Sunak's Rwanda bill clears Lords
Several hundred students and pro-Palestinian supporters rally at Yale University campus

Pro-Palestinian protests sweep US college campuses after arrests at Columbia

The Met Police has apologised to Stephen Lawrence's mother for breaking a promise to answer questions about her son's murder

Met's Stephen Lawrence murder investigation to be reviewed by independent police force

Rishi Sunak said nothing would stand in the government's way

Rishi Sunak vows 'nothing will stand in the way of Rwanda flights' as minister warns 'legal challenges are inevitable'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

First memorial to Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit