Celine Dion cancels world tour as incurable 'human statue' condition worsens

Celine Dion has been forced to cancel her tour because of deteriorating health. Picture: Alamy

Celine Dion has cancelled her entire world tour as she continues to battle with a rare and incurable neurological health condition.

The singer, 55, had previously postponed her planned shows after publicly sharing in December she'd been diagnosed with the disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome.

Celine took to Instagram on Friday to announced that with "tremendous disappointment" she was unable to perform on her world tour and she's "working really hard to build back her strength."

Posting an image of her cancelled tour dates, she said: "It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%.

"It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again.

"I want you all to know, I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again!"

In December, the All By Myself singer revealed that she was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome.

The condition, which affects one in a million people and causes her muscles to tense uncontrollably ultimately leaves sufferers as "human statues" as it progressively locks the body into rigid positions, leaving sufferers unable to walk or talk.

While there is no cure for SPS, there are treatments that slow down the progression and Celine revealed she is doing all she can to minimise symptoms.