Celine Dion shares devastating struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome in emotional new video

Celine's new project follows her health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. Picture: Prime Video/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Celine Dion has shared tearful details of her health struggles in new footage for a documentary about her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome.

The star, 56, was been battling the devastating neurological condition since she was diagnosed in 2022.

The singer has been filming a documentary I Am: Celine Dion which is to be released next month.

In the new footage the singer can be seen tearfully vowing how she will ‘crawl’ to her shows rather than be defeated by the condition.

"I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder and I wasn’t ready to say anything before," she says.

"But I’m ready now."

Celine Dion cries over stiff-person syndrome in trailer for documentary

"It’s not hard to do a show, it’s hard to cancel a show," she said through tears.

"I’m working hard every day but I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much, the people, I miss them."

"If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. But I won’t stop," she added.

Celine was forced to cancel several dates in 2022 when she was first diagnosed.

She later announced the cancellation of her entire world tour in May 2023.

Fans have told of their devastation after viewing the short clip ahead of the release of the documentary.

One said: “I will not be able to handle this documentary about Celine Dion. I will need to take a day to just cry because the trailer is already making want to sob. I LOVE Celine.”

“Celine Dion made me cry and her documentary isn’t even out yet,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Another commented: “After watching the trailer I think us fans are going to be in for one hell of an emotional rollercoaster… she is such a force of nature and I am so proud of her and to be her fan!”

“Celine Dion’s strength and resilience to endure is truly inspiring,” another viewer posted. “We love you Celine!”

In the trailer as she undergoes therapy and treatment for her condition.

She says: “I’m working hard every day. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle.

I Am: Celine Dion will be available to stream on Prime Video from 25 June.