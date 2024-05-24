Celine Dion shares devastating struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome in emotional new video

24 May 2024, 10:41

Celine's new project follows her health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome
Celine's new project follows her health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. Picture: Prime Video/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Celine Dion has shared tearful details of her health struggles in new footage for a documentary about her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The star, 56, was been battling the devastating neurological condition since she was diagnosed in 2022.

The singer has been filming a documentary I Am: Celine Dion which is to be released next month.

In the new footage the singer can be seen tearfully vowing how she will ‘crawl’ to her shows rather than be defeated by the condition.

"I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder and I wasn’t ready to say anything before," she says.

"But I’m ready now."

Read more: Singer Cassie breaks silence after video emerges of her being 'beaten up' by P Diddy in hotel

Read more: Three more Israeli hostages found dead in Gaza, as army says Hamas killed them on October 7

Celine Dion cries over stiff-person syndrome in trailer for documentary

"It’s not hard to do a show, it’s hard to cancel a show," she said through tears.

"I’m working hard every day but I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much, the people, I miss them."

"If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. But I won’t stop," she added.

Celine was forced to cancel several dates in 2022 when she was first diagnosed.

She later announced the cancellation of her entire world tour in May 2023.

Fans have told of their devastation after viewing the short clip ahead of the release of the documentary.

One said: “I will not be able to handle this documentary about Celine Dion. I will need to take a day to just cry because the trailer is already making want to sob. I LOVE Celine.”

“Celine Dion made me cry and her documentary isn’t even out yet,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Another commented: “After watching the trailer I think us fans are going to be in for one hell of an emotional rollercoaster… she is such a force of nature and I am so proud of her and to be her fan!”

“Celine Dion’s strength and resilience to endure is truly inspiring,” another viewer posted. “We love you Celine!”

In the trailer as she undergoes therapy and treatment for her condition.

She says: “I’m working hard every day. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle.

I Am: Celine Dion will be available to stream on Prime Video from 25 June.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

File photo dated 24/6/202 of Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey who will visit 25 areas of the so-called Blue Wall, accusing the Conservatives of failing to tackle crime and no longer representing the voters who had traditionally backed them.

Lib Dems aim to bring down 90 Tory 'Blue Wall' seats as party takes aim at Sunak on NHS and sewage

Rishi Sunak will bring in mandatory National Service for 18-year-olds in a dramatic policy announcement.

Sunak vows to bring back National Service for every 18-year-old if Tories win the general election

France New Caledonia

Pro-independence leader in New Caledonia calls for resistance against France

India Fire

Four children among at least 27 dead in fire at amusement park in western India

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16: Grayson Murray hits a tee shot on No. 5 during the first round of the PGA Championship, May 16, 2024, at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.(Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dead at 30 after withdrawing from tournament through illness

Italy G7 Finance Ministers

G7 moves towards agreement on money for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets

Nicki Minaj has been arrested on suspicion on carrying drugs at Amsterdam Airport throwing her show at the troubled Co-Op Live Arena tonight into turmoil.

Nicki Minaj arrested on suspicion of carrying drugs in Amsterdam as singer cancels Manchester show

Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

Prosecutors accuse Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer of violating conduct rules

France Cannes 2024 Awards Ceremony

Sex worker drama Anora wins the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

A Spitfire has crashed in a field in Lincolnshire, at a Battle of Britain airshow, police report.

RAF pilot dead in Spitfire airshow crash as politicians and royals pay tribute to unnamed airman

France Cannes 2024 Awards Ceremony

Cannes Film Festival draws to close as stars arrive for Palme d’Or presentation

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky says Ukraine has taken back control in areas of Kharkiv region

A Spitfire has crashed in a field in Lincolnshire, at a Battle of Britain airshow, police report.

Spitfire crashes in Lincolnshire field during horror at Battle of Britain airshow

40-year-old Dan Peterson

Family of British man missing on Mount Everest launch fundraising appeal for search in Nepal

The couple have announced they are going to divorce

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announce divorce after 14 years of marriage

Prince Charles has been discussing stripped the Sussexes of their royal titles

King Charles 'in discussion to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of royal titles', sources say

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Gove made the announcement on Friday evening

Michael Gove not standing for re-election is 'very significant', says Starmer

Dorset Police have launched a murder inquiry into the death of a woman stabbed on Friday night

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after woman stabbed to death on beach in Bournemouth
A cold snap is on the way

Cold snap on the way could see temperatures in parts of the country drop below freezing

Small boat crossings are at record levels

More than 10,000 migrants thought to have arrived in UK so far this year after crossing Channel
Israeli offensive

Egypt agrees to send aid trucks through Israeli crossing to Gaza

Japanese cat shrine

Shrine honours cats on Japanese island where felines outnumber humans

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin previously pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin to stand trial after US judge denies bid to dismiss charge of involuntary manslaughter against actor
Avocado

Guac-jackers steal 40 tonnes of avocados

Andy Street could run for a safe MP seat in Birmingham

Former West Midlands Mayor Andy Street could run for safe MP seat in Birmingham

Papua New Guinea Landslide

Emergency convoy takes aid to survivors of Papua New Guinea landslide

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie slammed the audience as she told them to be 'quiet' on Thursday evening.

Fergie furiously silences crowd at Cannes Film Festival during auction for portrait of late Queen
Prince Harry 'turned down the King's invitation to stay at a royal residence'.

Prince Harry ‘turned down King’s offer to stay in royal residence’ during UK trip because it ‘didn't come with security'
Prince William hosted a garden party on behalf of his father King Charles

Prince William hosts rain-soaked Buckingham Palace garden party in absence of King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit