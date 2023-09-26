Female worker dies at Center Parcs in Woburn Forest after air ambulance rushes to 'incident'

The woman died at Center Parcs site in Woburn Forest. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A female member of staff has died in an "incident" at Center Parcs in Woburn Forest.

The holiday group said she has died after tragedy struck on Friday.

Paramedics rushed to the scene after reports a person was unconscious at the site, the business's newest resort, north of Luton.

Center Parks said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our team at Woburn Forest, our thoughts are with her family, friends and her colleagues at this time.

"We are in contact with her family, and we are offering support to them and any of our colleagues at Woburn Forest who have been affected.

"Center Parcs is working closely with all the relevant authorities following this incident."

The East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.17pm on September 22 with reports of a person who was unconscious in Fordfield Road, Millbrook.

"We sent East Anglian Air Ambulance and an ambulance.

"A woman was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance."

Last year, a housekeeper died at the Woburn Forest site.

She had been in a chalet for more than an hour before a family returned to find her dead. She was pronounced dead at the scene and the death was not treated as suspicious.