Weather warning updated as 'rapidly intensifying' Storm Agnes set to batter Britain

26 September 2023, 15:56 | Updated: 26 September 2023, 16:15

Met Office issues new weather warning as Britain set to be battered by Storm agnes
Met Office issues new weather warning as Britain set to be battered by Storm agnes. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Met Office have warned that Storm Agnes will ‘rapidly intensify’ as it makes it’s way over the Atlantic Ocean to Britain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of strong gales and a deluge of rain likely to cause mayhem on the roads, as well as hit rail, air and ferry services.

British coast faces 80mph winds
British coast faces 80mph winds. Picture: Alamy

In an update the Met Office warned that “Storm Agnes will rapidly intensify during he next 18 hours as it moves towards the UK”.

Britons have been warned of travel chaos tomorrow when the storm is due to land in Britain bringing torrential rain and 80mph wind.

Three yellow warnings have been issued for Wednesday so far, including two for rain and one for wind, with one remaining in place until Thursday morning.

The warning for wind will cover almost the entirety of the UK, sweeping across Northern Ireland, up to northern Scotland and down to the southwest of England. Skipping London and the east of England, it will remain in place from 12.00 on Wednesday until 07.00 on Thursday.

Elsewhere, a separate warning for rain will be in place north of Glasgow from 15.00 tomorrow until 23.59, with the start and end time brought forward from previous predictions. Another warning, in place for the same period, is in place south of Edinburgh, spanning Wigtown and Dumfries.

A danger to life warning was also issued by the forecaster for Wednesday and Thursday.

The country's first storm of the season - which was officially named yesterday - could bring 80mph winds, 2.4in (60mm) of rain and potential floods amid warnings of a "danger to life".

The yellow weather warning is in place from 10am on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday for the whole country apart from southern England and northern Scotland.

There is also a yellow rain warning in place from 9pm on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday in southern Scotland.

Forecasters have warned of "significantly disruptive" wind gusts of 50 to 60mph inland and 65 to 80mph on coasts. Authorities said some roads and bridges could close.  Power cuts are also possible while railways, roads and airports could face disruption.

Map shows the areas in the path of Storm Agnes
Map shows the areas in the path of Storm Agnes. Picture: social media

Read More: Storm Agnes to hit Britain with 80mph gusts and heavy downpours, as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning

Read More: AA issues travel warning as Storm Agnes set to batter Britain with 80mph winds and 2.5 inches of rain

It comes just days after Hurricane Nigel brought torrential rain across the country, causing travel mayhem and flooding in some areas.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: "While the precise track and depth of Storm Agnes is still being determined, there's a high likelihood of wind gusts around 50 to 60mph for some inland areas.

"Exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 65 to 75 mph with a small chance of a few places seeing around 80mph.

"As well as some very strong winds for many, Storm Agnes will also bring some heavy rain, with the highest totals more likely in Scotland, northern England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Around 60mm of rain is possible in a few places over high ground in Scotland."

The Met Office warning stated that there is a "small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris".

There is also a "slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs".

It added: "There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"Longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeffrey Epstein

JP Morgan to pay over claims it enabled Epstein’s sex trafficking operations

Suella Braverman warned that a failure to control migration poses an "existential challenge" to the West.

Uncontrolled migration poses ‘existential challenge’ to the West, says Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Biden Impeachment

Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer over ‘sharing personal data’

Five Bulgarians make first court appearance on charges of spying for Russia

Five Bulgarians accused of being Russian spies appear in court for first time

Europe Disinformation

Musk’s X is biggest source of fake news, EU official says

Russia Ukraine War

Russian drone strikes on Odesa cut off ferry service to Romania

The 'challenge' has been linked to multiple deaths all over the world.

Expert issues urgent warning to parents over Blue Whale ‘suicide challenge’ after being linked to death of Brit

Kosovo Serbia Tension

Serbia demands Nato takes over policing of Kosovo’s north after deadly shootout

Azerbaijan Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh blast kills 20 and injures nearly 300 as thousands flee

The British Museum is urging the public to contact them with information about missing items

Have you seen our treasure? British Museum reveals 1,640 items still missing as experts try to trace 'stolen' artefacts

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan court orders Imran Khan must stay in jail

Blade Runner activist stages mock break-down to block Ulez camera

Anti-Ulez 'Blade Runner' activist 'pretends to break down' to block camera and stop it camera catching motorists

Russell Brand pleads with fans to pay £48 a year fee after Youtube cut him off

Russell Brand pleads with fans to pay £48 a year fee after YouTube cuts him off

Water companies ordered to pay millions of pounds back to customers

Water companies to pay back £114million to customers after failing to meet key targets

Palestinians Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s newly appointed envoy visits Palestinian territories

Shrine to 27 Korean tourists who died when thier cruise ship collided and sank under the Margaret Bridge, Budapest, Hungary on 29th May 2019

Ukrainian boat captain found guilty in Hungary over fatal 2019 Danube collision

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan has confirmed that the Blackwall Tunnel will be tolled

Drivers will have to pay to use Blackwall Tunnel in 2025, Sadiq Khan confirms

Election 2024 Debate California

Prosecutors want to ‘silence’ Trump with gag order in election case, say lawyers

Spain Shakira Taxes

Spain charges pop singer Shakira with tax evasion for second time

Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle

Hospital trust apologises and blames IT error for losing 24,000 doctors' letters

Sweden Explosions

Two explosions injure at least three people in Sweden

Donald Trump admires the gun with his face on it

'I’m going to buy one': Donald Trump admires gun with his face on

The comments were made at the first meeting of the Mayor's new Policing Board

‘When the Metropolitan Police sneezes, everyone gets a cold’: Baroness Casey calls for reform at London Policing Board
According to the sponsorship page, which was set up by Mr Scott's brother-in-law Cliff Dalton, "Marty was wrestled to the floor by them both (while still in the shop) and kicked in the chest while on the floor.

Halfords worker 'gets blamed' after suffering stroke following 'appalling' attack by shoplifters
Pret A Manger was slammed for the price tag on its baguette

Britain's most over-priced sandwich? Pret slammed for cheese baguette with 'rip-off' price tag
South Korea Koreras Tensions

South Korea parades troops and powerful weapons in Armed Forces Day ceremony

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit