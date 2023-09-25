AA issues travel warning as Storm Agnes set to batter Britain with 80mph winds and 2.5 inches of rain

AA issues travel warning ahead of Storm Agnes. Picture: Alamy

The AA has issued a fresh travel warning as Storm Agnes set to batter Britain with 3.5inches of rain and 80mph winds

Britain's first named storm of the season is expected to sweep in this Wednesday, bringing 80mph winds, 2.4in (60mm) of rain and a "danger to life" weather warning.

The Met Office has issued a warning from 10am on Wednesday until 7am Thursday for the whole country apart from southern England and northern Scotland.

Forecasters have warned of "significantly disruptive" wind gusts of 50 to 60mph inland and 65 to 80mph on coasts, and said some roads and bridges could close. Power cuts are also possible while railways, roads and airports could face disruption.

In new advice for drivers, Nick Powell, AA patrol of the year, said: "“Many places across the UK are likely to see strong winds this week and it's very likely trees and debris will be littering the roads. Drivers should be very cautious, especially in rural or woody areas. If you see twigs or small branches on the road it could be a sign that a tree has fallen just around the bend, so pay extra attention to the path up ahead.

“As always in windy weather, leave plenty of space behind other vehicles and adjust your speed to suit the conditions, especially when crossing bridges or passing high-sided vehicles. Those on two wheels are especially vulnerable tostrong winds, so you should pass these with care.

“There may be delays so make sure you bring essentials with you on your journey, even if it is only short, such as warm layers, food and drink and a fully charged mobile phone. Downloading the free what3words app will allow users to accurately report the location of fallen trees or other items blocking the road.”

Storm Agnes comes after the remnants of Hurricane Nigel and Hurricane Lee caused chaos across much of the UK last week, with widespread heavy rain and some serious flooding.

Storm Agnes is set to hit the UK. Picture: Alamy

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: "We are keeping a very close eye on things. We've got a very jet across the Atlantic and that's the breeding ground for some potentially deep areas of low pressure.

"It's one we are keeping a very close eye on is this area as it moves towards the UK onto Wednesday, potentially quite a deep feature as it moves towards our neck of the woods.

"We could potentially see some very heavy rain and also some very strong winds. Some uncertainty on this at this stage, so we are keeping a very close eye on it.

"The main advice at the moment is to keep a very close eye on the forecast."

The UK is set to be hit by 80mph winds. Picture: Getty

The Met Office said" "There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts.

Forecasters added: "A deep area of low pressure is expected to approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday, and track across northern parts of the UK before clearing early Thursday.

"There is some uncertainty on the precise track and depth of the low, however the most likely outcome at present is for a wide swathe of 50 to 60 mph gusts to affect inland areas, perhaps locally stronger over and to the lee of hills in the north.

"Some Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of 65 to 75 mph, with a small chance of 80 mph gusts on the most exposed coasts and headlands."

The Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze said: "There is a real possibility Storm Agnes could arrive. Strong winds and heavy rain could lead to disruption.

"The best advice is to stay up to date with forecasts."

But after the storms clear up, Brits will be treated to an Indian summer, with a mini-heatwave expected in October.