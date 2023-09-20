Fresh weather warming as bands of rain set to sweep UK causing flooding and travel chaos

Met Office issue yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and floods. Picture: Alamy/supplied

By Yasmeen ElTahan

Heavy rain to affect much of the UK especially East of England, London & South East England.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

People are warned to expect travel disruptions. Bus and train journeys are expected to taken longer.

The heavy rain spells are to run from Wednesday afternoon and into the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the Met office, "15 to 20 mm could fall within an hour in places with as much as 30 to 40 mm over two to three hours".

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across parts of southeast England



Wednesday 1600 – Thursday 0300



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/mgVezAUaXR — Met Office (@metoffice) September 20, 2023

Read More: Exact date UK to bask in 'wall-to-wall sunshine' as September temperature record 'could be broken'

Read More: Commuter chaos as thunderstorms and heavy downpours cause travel disruption for thousands

Kew Gardens announced that it will close due to the weather.

In a tweet Kew Gardens said: "Kew Gardens will be closed today, Wednesday 20 September, due to adverse weather. If you have a pre-booked ticket, your ticketing provider will be in touch with more information. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused."

📣 Kew Gardens will be closed today, Wednesday 20 September, due to adverse weather. If you have a pre-booked ticket, your ticketing provider will be in touch with more information. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused. — Kew Gardens (@kewgardens) September 20, 2023

The Met Office also warned that "some short term loss of power and other services is possible."