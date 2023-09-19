Exact date UK to bask in 'wall-to-wall sunshine' as September temperature record 'could be broken'

Another heatwave is on the way. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

After being hit with plenty of rain for much of the summer, Brits were finally treated to a scorching heatwave earlier this month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On September 9, Heathrow recorded a temperature of 32.7C - the hottest day of the year so far, according to the Met Office.

But it was quickly back to reality as temperatures plummeted across the UK pretty much straight away, and there has been plenty of rain since.

While summer is set to officially end this weekend, there still remains hope of a last minute heatwave in the UK.

Sunbathers look for a spot to settle on the beach on September 9, 2023 in South Shields, England. Picture: Getty

In fact, according to one weather expert, Brits can expect to bathe in "wall-to-wall sunshine" at the end of the month.

“Even later in the month there is the potential for high pressure to build and bath the country in further wall-to-wall sunshine and balmy temperatures," James Madden, forecaster for Exacta Weather, told the Daily Star.

"This could also see some more September temperature records fall by the end of the month.”

What does the Met Office say?

SEPTEMBER 9: Hundreds of sunbathers soak up the sun on the beach on September 9, 2023 in South Shields, England. Picture: Getty

Well, the bad news is the hot weather is not on the way immediately.

The Met Office's 23 September - 2 October long range forecast says there will be rain and cloud lingering from Sunday.

But towards the end of the period, by September 29, temperatures are "likely to be warmer than average", the forecaster said.

It reads: "As we go through the week, this may extend to most areas for a time, with the greatest chance of any remaining rain and stronger winds in the northwest.

"Temperatures are likely to be warmer than average, especially across the south.

"Towards the end of this period, a similar theme is likely, with the greatest chance of any unsettled conditions towards the northwest, while central and southern areas are likely to be more settled.

"Temperatures are likely to remain generally above average."