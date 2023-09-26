Storm Agnes to hit Britain with 80mph gusts and heavy downpours, as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning

26 September 2023, 07:35

Storm Agnes is set to hit the UK later this week
Storm Agnes is set to hit the UK later this week. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Storm Agnes is set to batter Britain on Wednesday and Thursday, with winds of up to 80mph expected, along with heavy rain.

Agnes, the first named storm of the UK autumn and winter season, will move up from the south-west on Wednesday and into northern parts of the UK.

The Met Office said there was a small danger to life from waves and debris being blown around in the strong winds. Travel disruption is likely over the two days, while power cuts are also a possibility.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for wind and rain. The strongest winds are likely to be on the Irish sea coast of the UK.

It comes after the remnants of two Atlantic hurricanes brought wet and windy weather to the UK earlier this month.

The storm is set to bring wet and windy weather this week
The storm is set to bring wet and windy weather this week. Picture: Alamy

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: "While the precise track and depth of Storm Agnes is still being determined, there’s a high likelihood of wind gusts around 50 to 60mph for some inland areas.

"Exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 65-75 mph with a small chance of a few places seeing around 80mph.

"As well as some very strong winds for many, Storm Agnes will also bring some heavy rain, with the highest totals more likely in Scotland, northern England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"Around 60mm of rain is possible in a few places over high ground in Scotland."

Forecasters said that flying debris, large waves and beach material could cause danger to life.

Buildings may be damaged, including tiles blown off roofs. Power cuts could affect phone service.

Travel disruption is likely, because of train cancellations or traffic jams, with some roads and bridges probably closing. Some coastal roads could also flood.

The storm is likely to get weaker on Thursday, with rain hitting southern parts of the UK that day and Friday. A ridge of high pressure is expected to bring warmer and dryer weather over the weekend.

