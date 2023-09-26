Tributes paid to Center Parcs supervisor who died after being hit by car at Woburn Forest site

Tributes have been paid to the Center Parcs worker. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A worker who died at Center Parcs in Woburn Forest has been named as a grandmother who was the "backbone" of her family.

Penny Bulpitt was hit by a car at the holiday site in Bedfordshire on Friday night.

The supervisor, who was in her 60s, is reported to have been working in the car park when she was hit.

The was rushed to hospital but died later.

Her family posted a tribute online which said: "It's such a horrible shock and heartbreak to us as Nan is the backbone of our family."

Sister-in-law Anna Northwood told The Sun: "She was a fantastic mum and grandmother. We'll certainly miss her."

Penny died after being hit by a car. Picture: Social media

Paramedics rushed to the scene after reports a person was unconscious at the site, the business's newest resort, north of Luton.

Center Parks said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our team at Woburn Forest, our thoughts are with her family, friends and her colleagues at this time.

"We are in contact with her family, and we are offering support to them and any of our colleagues at Woburn Forest who have been affected.

The staff worker died after the incident at the Woburn Forest site. Picture: Alamy

"Center Parcs is working closely with all the relevant authorities following this incident."

The East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.17pm on September 22 with reports of a person who was unconscious in Fordfield Road, Millbrook.

"We sent East Anglian Air Ambulance and an ambulance.

"A woman was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance."

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, of the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We are investigating a reported collision between a vehicle and a member of staff at Center Parcs Woburn Forest on Friday 22 September.

"The member of staff was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died later that day. Our thoughts remain with her family."

Last year, a housekeeper died at the Woburn Forest site.

She had been in a chalet for more than an hour before a family returned to find her dead. She was pronounced dead at the scene and the death was not treated as suspicious.