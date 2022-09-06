Woman on Tube line wakes up to find man sexually assaulting her as detectives release CCTV as part of investigation

The attack took place about the Central line service. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted whilst asleep aboard a Central line tube train.

The incident, which took place just after 4am on July 30, saw the victim wake near Shepherd’s Bush to find a man ‘hugging and kissing her’.

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but later released on police bail pending further investigations.

Police have now released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak with in connection with their enquiries.

Police have released CCTV information relating to the sexual assault. Picture: LBC / British Transport Police

The woman, who boarded the westbound Central line service at St Paul’s Underground Station, is believed to have fallen asleep shortly after boarding the train.

Both the victim and the man then alighted at White City station. While the victim exited the station, it’s believed the man then boarded another train.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or with further information surrounding the incident is urged to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 93 of 30 July.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

