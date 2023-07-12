Europe's Cerberus heatwave claims first life as worker dies in 40C heat and British tourist faints at Colosseum

12 July 2023, 09:24 | Updated: 12 July 2023, 09:29

Scorching temperatures are sweeping Europe
Scorching temperatures are sweeping Europe. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The fierce heatwave sweeping Europe has claimed its first life after a road worker collapsed and died from the sweltering conditions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 44-year-old road sign worker collapsed while on the job in Lodi, southeast of Milan, on Tuesday as temperatures surpassed 40C.

He slumped to the ground in front of colleagues and was quickly rushed off to hospital where he later died, local media said.

His death is believed to have been linked to the extreme heat currently making its way across the continent.

"The climate is a cause of accident and also of death. This is a situation that could be repeated given the temperatures," said the general secretary of Fenealuil Milan-Cremona-Lodi-Pavia, Salvatore Cutaia.

He added: "There is the redundancy fund, the suspension of work and the precautions that can be put in the pipeline.

"But unfortunately these actions have not been put in place and we find ourselves once again having to mourn a 44-year-old worker who has only done his job.

"We must question ourselves seriously and heavily sanction the responsibilities of an avoidable death."

Read more: When is the 40 degree heatwave? Met Office forecast soaring temperatures

Read more: 'Cerberus' heatwave brings searing temperatures to Europe with Italy set to surpass highs of 45C

A man drinks water from a fountain
A man drinks water from a fountain. Picture: Getty
Tourists sips cold water as they shelter from a hot sunny afternoon near the Rome's Colosseum
Tourists sips cold water as they shelter from a hot sunny afternoon near the Rome's Colosseum. Picture: Alamy

An anticyclone - named Cerberus - has seen temperatures soar well above 40C in Italy, with Sicily and Sardinia still predicted to reach highs of 47-48C.

The record for the highest temperature in European history was previously broken in August 2021, when 48C was recorded in Floridia in Sicily.

A man sheltering himself from the sun
A man sheltering himself from the sun. Picture: Getty
People queue to fill bottle with water at a public tap
People queue to fill bottle with water at a public tap. Picture: Getty

Thousands of holidaymakers visiting the Mediterranean are now being warned to be extra careful in the dangerous heat.

British tourists are among those to have been struggling with the rising temperatures in Italy this week, particularly in Rome.

One visitor, who has not been named, collapsed in front of the Colosseum on Tuesday before being passed bottles of water by passersby.

Some people were seen turning to the trees for shade while others used their shirts as parasols.

A boy refreshes himself at the Piazza della Rotonda fountain in Rome
A boy refreshes himself at the Piazza della Rotonda fountain in Rome. Picture: Getty
Tourists use umbrellas to shelter from the sun
Tourists use umbrellas to shelter from the sun. Picture: Alamy

Prof Luca Mercalli, the president of the Italian Meteorological Society, said: "We know that there will be temperatures above 40C or 45C.

"We could get close to the record. Either way, the levels will be very high."

It is no coincidence that the anticyclone has been named after Cerberus, the three-headed dog from Greek mythology that guards the gates to the underworld.

"Metaphorically, the three heads indicate the three main climatic zones into which Italy will be divided," meteorologist Stefano Rossi told Italian outlet La Stampa.

A man refreshes at the Baroque-style fountain 'Fontana della barcaccia' at the foot of the Spanish Steps in Rome's Piazza di Spagna
A man refreshes at the Baroque-style fountain 'Fontana della barcaccia' at the foot of the Spanish Steps in Rome's Piazza di Spagna. Picture: Alamy

A heatwave is also sweeping across France, Germany, Spain, Poland and Greece at the moment.

Greece is expected to see highs of 44C this week, with culture minister Linda Mendoni vowing to introduce special precautionary measures to protect tourists.

Spain is also forecast to see temperatures soar above 44C while France is expected to reach 37C.

But in the UK more than a week of rain is still on the cards before the hot weather returns.

From July 25th to August 8th, temperatures are predicted to become "slightly above average" with indications of "increasingly settled weather".

The man was said to have been forced to wear a Just Stop Oil t-shirt at Silverstone

'Groom on his stag do' stopped by police at British Grand Prix after friends made him wear Just Stop Oil t-shirt

Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian president visits Jenin refugee camp after devastating Israeli raid

Barbie fans descend on Leicester Square for UK premiere

Welcome to Barbie Land: Fans queue from 4am for glimpse at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the pink carpet

68 locations are to have banking hubs set up.

More than 60 ‘banking hubs’ set up across UK in bid to tackle demise of high street branches - is your town on the list?

Milan Kundera

Czech writer and former dissident Milan Kundera dies in Paris aged 94

A ship works on the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea

Traces of explosives found in yacht in Nord Stream sabotage probe, say diplomats

Teacher will walk out again in September

Teachers in England set to strike again in September amid long running row over pay

Million people face £500 a month mortgage hikes, Bank of England warns

Million households face £500 a month mortgage hike, Bank of England warns

Taylor Swift

Ticketmaster halts Taylor Swift ticket sales in France

A paramedic declared Quinn Milburn-Beadle dead rather than trying to perform CPR. Top right, Helen Ray, chief executive of the North East Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service issues apology to families in wake of 'cover up' claims

Grieving relatives at the scene of the fatal fire

Four adults and six children killed in Pakistan house fire

Two Chinese SU-30 fighter jets

China sends warplanes and navy ships towards Taiwan in show of force

London could face a water ration, an expert has warned.

‘This is a national crisis’: Water rationing 'imminent' in London as leading environmentalist calls for emergency action

A TV screen in Seoul shows a file image of a North Korean missile launch

North Korea fires ballistic missile after making threat over US ‘spy flights’

BBC Headquarters

Fourth person comes forward with allegations against unnamed BBC presenter at centre of 'explicit pictures scandal'

Aretha Franklin

Jury decides Aretha Franklin ‘will’ found under sofa cushions is valid

Rishi Sunak thinks a long-term security deal with Ukraine will "send a strong signal" to Vladimir Putin

In time Ukraine will join NATO and the alliance will be stronger for it

A man died after being found unresponsive in the back of a bin lorry (file image)

Domestic abuse suspect crushed to death after climbing in bin

Search efforts have increased for the missing toddler.

Fears grow French boy, 2, who vanished from grandparents’ garden may have got lost ‘chasing butterflies’
A young man was seen hurling a cat off a quarry in shocking video footage posted online

Shocking moment boy hurls cat off quarry ledge as it plummets hundreds of feet into water

France Notre Dame

Paris crowds watch as oak trusses raised to roof of Notre Dame

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten walked out of a California prison on Tuesday after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence

Manson family killer Leslie Van Houten released from jail after five decades

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea

Senior Tories rebel as Theresa May warns Illegal Migration Bill 'will consign more people to slavery'

'It'll consign more people to slavery': Theresa May leads Tory rebellion calling for concessions on small boats bill
Manson Follower Parole

Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from prison

Two of Aretha Franklin's attended court to try and settle a dispute about the late singer's will.

Handwritten document found in Aretha Franklin’s sofa is singer's valid will, jury rules

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland

Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire
James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off

