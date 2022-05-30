Furious French minister blames 'ticketless' Liverpool fans for Champions League chaos

By Patrick Grafton-Green

French ministers are facing fury today after blaming Liverpool fans for chaotic scenes outside the Champions League final.

Shambolic scenes unfolded outside the Stade de France as fans with tickets were made to wait in huge queues before French police used tear gas and violent clashes broke out.

A total of 174 people were injured and 68 were arrested as police officers with batons and riot shields were deployed on Saturday evening.

The policing of the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid has been slammed by football fans, politicians and authorities in the UK.

However, France's sports minister this morning reiterated the view of the French government that initial crowd problems in Paris were caused by Liverpool fans without valid tickets.

Hope all the kids who got caught up in that yesterday are ok. This was happening all round the stadium. @UEFA @spiritofshankly @david_conn @TonyBarrett pic.twitter.com/l4oDGOHH5k — Matty Davies (@matty95davies) May 29, 2022

Amelie Oudea-Castera told French radio station RTL: "What we really have to bear in mind is that what happened, first of all, was this mass gathering of the British supporters of the Liverpool club, without tickets, or with fake tickets.

"When there are that many people by the entrance to the stadium, there will be people trying to force their way in through the doors of the Stade de France, and a certain number of youths from the nearby area who were present tried to get in by mixing in with the crowd."

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin previously blamed ticketless British fans for the delays that led to thousands being stuck outside the perimeter fence for hours.

He pointed the finger at “thousands of British supporters” stuck outside the ground.

A meeting called by Ms Oudea-Castera and involving UEFA, the French Football Federation, Stade de France and Parisian Police will attempt to "draw lessons" from what happened later today.

Cabinet minister Chris Philp told LBC’s Nick Ferrari said an "urgent investigation" is required.

That's it for me! Game over, not arsed about me! but my 9-year-old suffered the effects of tear gas after the match, a football match! The police were throwing them for fun! I got hit directly! So toxic, defo not a place for kids! Football is finished #LFC pic.twitter.com/Bg2D9SuOrz — Carl Clemente (@clemente_carl) May 28, 2022

"UEFA need to investigate exactly what happened so we can get to the bottom of it," he said.

"The pictures that I saw last night circulating on social media and on the TV showed fans, including children and disabled fans, who were quite clearly not causing any kind of trouble getting pepper sprayed so I was deeply concerned by what I saw."

It comes as another French football match was marred by ugly scenes on Sunday, with Saint-Etienne's relegation from Ligue 1 after a play-off defeat against Auxerre sparking a pitch invasion by angry fans.

Tear gas was used by police armed with shields and batons after flares were thrown at the stands and towards the players' tunnel.

The mass pitch invasion which followed Saint-Étienne’s relegation - players rushing down the tunnel as flares were thrown in their direction. (📽: @AdBlettery) pic.twitter.com/c8m0i9p6SP — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 29, 2022

Over the weekend, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston joined Liverpool in urging UEFA to launch a formal investigation into what caused the entry issues around the Champions League final.

"The footage and accounts from Liverpool fans and the media on their entry to the Stade de France last night are deeply concerning," Ms Dorries said.

"Thousands of ticket holders travelled to Paris in good time to support their team in the biggest match of their season.

"I urge UEFA to launch a formal investigation into what went wrong and why, in co-ordination with stadium staff, the French Police, the French football federation, Merseyside Police and Liverpool Football Club."

Huddleston tweeted: "It is yet to be explained why access to the Stade de France was so limited which led to some @LFC fans, including the young and elderly, being attacked with tear gas and unable to reach their seats.

"A full and urgent investigation must be launched by @UEFA and French authorities."

UEFA said the delays were caused by "thousands of fans" trying to gain entry with fake tickets which would not work in the turnstiles.

The Paris police prefecture said these supporters "employed strong force" in an attempt to gain entry and delayed the entrance of those with genuine tickets.

The police said others then sought to capitalise on this and breached the fences.

"The rapid intervention of security forces allowed calm to return and helped remove the disruptors from the surroundings of the Stade de France," a force statement read.

On Sunday afternoon, Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan reiterated the club's stance on the unsavoury events.

He told LFCTV: "The stadium entry and breakdown of security in the perimeter was absolutely unacceptable and frankly the treatment of our fans as well. We are intent on ensuring there is an independent investigation.

"It is absolutely imperative we understand what happened last night and how we got into that situation where people's safety was put at risk. It's important we take whatever lessons there are and ensure it never happens again."