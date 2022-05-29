Furious Liverpool FC demands probe after 'horrific' tear-gassing of fans 'including kids'

Liverpool FC has demanded an investigation after riot police used tear gas against fans at the Champions League final in Paris. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Liverpool FC has called for an investigation after fans, reportedly including children, were tear-gassed trying to get into the stadium to watch the Champions League final.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police officers with batons and riot shields were working to try and stop fans forcing their way into the Stade de France without showing their tickets.

They repeatedly used tear gas on fans.

UEFA blamed the clashes on attempts to use fake tickets at turnstiles, whilst the stadium said it was due to the late arrival of fans.

But Liverpool fans blamed young Parisians for the tensions, saying they had taunted police and caused the gates to be shut.

"This will be pinned on us, but it's nothing to do with us," said one fan.

"There's hundreds [of young Parisians] here causing trouble, they're not even for the game - it's chaos."

Tear gas was used by police. Picture: Alamy

A club spokesperson said: "We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at the Stade de France.

"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.

"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."

The match ended up starting over half an hour late due to the unrest outside.

Hundreds of Liverpool fans who claimed to have tickets continued to be kept out of the stadium.

Some were not allowed in until half time, and others were taken away by police.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said the violence was the "worst" seen at a European football match, and fans' behaviour was "exemplary in shocking circumstances".

A Uefa statement read: "In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles.

"This created a build-up of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kick-off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access.

"As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick-off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium."

Fans have denied allegations they did not have tickets. Picture: Alamy

Fan Carl Noades, 63, said: "There only seems to be one gate open, it's ridiculous, the game's kicked off and we're stuck outside.

"It's a disgrace, the way they're treating us is shocking, there's no organisation."

Nick Smith, 42, another fan, said: "I had a ticket, paid through the nose, especially at the minute when everyone's struggling.

"But complete lack of organisation means I'm at a pub and not where I should be."

Another fan was seen wrapped in a blanket surrounded by emergency workers after being caught up in a scuffle.

In the end, Liverpool ended this season with just the Carabao Cup and FA Cup after losing 0-1 to Real Madrid.

Liverpool were caught napping in the 59th minute as Real Madrid took the lead.

Casemiro played wide to Federico Valverde on the right, and his driven cross was met by Vinicius Jr at the far post as he ghosted in behind Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, told BT Sport: "Yesterday in the press conference I said that when Madrid plays finals they win. I was on the good side of history.

"I saw a lot of tweets coming my way that I would get humbled today it was the other way round.

"Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name as I don't think I get enough respect, especially in England. I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season.

"I am really proud of the team. We stuck to it and when I needed to be there I was there for the team. We beat some the best clubs of the world. City and Liverpool were unbelievable this season.

"They fought to the end in the Premier League, Liverpool won two cups and they were really strong.

"We played a great game today. We had one chance and scored it."

Some fans were not let into the stadium until half time. Picture: Alamy

The Reds took on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France on Saturday night.

Earlier on Saturday, tens of thousands of Liverpool fans gathered close to the fan zone near the centre of Paris ahead of the match.

A sea of red shirts surrounded the Cours de Vincennes area in the south-east of the city, with smoke billowing into the air as flares are let off.

Supporters, largely ticketless, could be seen drinking and chanting in nearby pubs with traffic brought to a standstill.

Footballs were being kicked into the air and banners flown.

Some of the fans in Paris started drinking at 7am on Saturday, with one talking of being "smashed" by 12pm.

John Racks, 39, from the Wirral, Merseyside, said: "Yeah, the drinking started early, the sun's out now and it's getting to my head a bit.

"I'd like to say at nearly 40 I'm careful but I kind of got lost and started drinking this morning, now I'm smashed.

"The atmosphere here is boss, the city is red."

Another said: "I'm sat here on top of some statue in Paris with my mates, there's nothing more you need."