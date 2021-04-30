Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has told LBC "all security protocols" were followed after it emerged Boris Johnson's personal mobile number could be found online.

Downing Street has declined to comment.

Mr Sunak told LBC: “As far as I’m aware all security protocols were all followed.

“Part of what makes the Prime Minister special is he’s an incredibly approachable individual.

“You see it whenever he is out and about, people feel they can relate to him, talk to him, they can tell him what’s on their mind.

“It’s important for us as politicians to be able to hear that and then deliver on it.”

The remarks come after it emerged Mr Johnson's mobile number had been available online for 15 years. The number was published in a think tank press release in 2006, but never deleted.

Critics of the Prime Minister earlier this week claimed Mr Johnson was too attached to his number, while concerns over security were raised over how easy it is to contact him.

It was reported Cabinet Secretary Simon Case urged the PM to change his number some time ago, although the PM is understood to have ignored the advice.

The issue grew prominent last week after texts between the PM and billionaire James Dyson were leaked.