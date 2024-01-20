Chancellor promises tax cuts ahead of March 6 Budget as Conservatives look to improve grave election hopes

20 January 2024, 21:44

The Conservatives will slash taxes at the March 6 budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has suggested
The Conservatives will slash taxes at the March 6 budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has suggested. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The Conservatives will slash taxes at the March 6 budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has suggested, as the party makes a last-ditch effort to stave off a general election obliteration when voters head to the polls later this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Hunt said today the Government's "plan is working" and "we need to stick to it". He said this would mean "cutting taxes", as he hinted at the contents of his set-piece fiscal event in the coming weeks.

Writing in the Mail On Sunday, the Chancellor likened his record to that of Conservative Party grandee Lord Lawson, who slashed personal taxation while serving in the Thatcher government.

In his two budgets prior to the 1987 election, Lord Lawson famously cut both the standard and top rate of income tax to reignite what was believed to be a slowing economy.

However, critics of Lawson's policy argue his economic mechanisms saw inflation quickly spin out of control, leading to a 20 per cent increase in house prices. Lord Lawson was later forced to double interest rates as inflation spiraled up.

But writing today, Mr Hunt said he would use his March 6 budget to cut taxes so it was "both affordable and boosts our growth".

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is seen in Downing Street, January 4, 2024
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is seen in Downing Street, January 4, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Jeremy Hunt hints at tax cuts ahead in March Budget, as he admits voters are 'angry'

Read More: Sunak ‘not available’ for talks with Drakeford on steel job losses

Mr Hunt said: "Just as Nigel Lawson positioned the City of London for the finance boom in the 1980s, this period of Conservative Government has seen the UK positioned for the massive technological boom we're set to see in the coming years."

The Chancellor justified his budget plans as "most dynamic economies tend to be places with lower taxes."

"The lesson is clear: supporting businesses with competitive taxes - not more government spending - is the way to growth," he said.

"The plan is working. That’s why we need to stick to it. It means cutting taxes, not raising them."

It comes as Rishi Sunak on Friday said there is "more to come" in terms of tax cuts following this month's reduction in national insurance contributions.

Following the announcement in the Chancellor's autumn statement in November, the main rate of national insurance was reduced by two percentage points, from 12% to 10%, on January 6. The Treasury says the change means a worker on a £35,000 salary will be £450 better off a year.

Labour at the time branded the move a "raw deal" as Mr Hunt kept tax thresholds frozen, resulting in a de facto tax rise for millions as their wages increase with inflation while tax bands remain static.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt attach a Nissan badge to a car during a visit to the Nissan car plant in Sunderland, November 24, 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt attach a Nissan badge to a car during a visit to the Nissan car plant in Sunderland, November 24, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Governments need ‘light touch’ regulation on AI, cautions Jeremy Hunt

Read More: 'I'd love one of my daughters to be a commentator': Rishi Sunak weighs in after abuse of female sport pundits

Ahead of the budget and the suggested tax-cuts, the Government has been handed a multibillion-pound boost by the Office for Budget Responsibility, who predict lower UK borrowing costs could give the Chancellor significantly more fiscal headroom when unveiling his plans.

The Financial Times reported that Mr Hunt could be handed up to £10 billion boost against his fiscal targets in OBR forecasts, paving the way for deeper tax cuts.

Economists said this could stem from lower borrowing costs on Government debt although the headroom could still be limited by a deteriorating economic outlook and new figures on public borrowing levels, according to the newspaper.

A further cut to already-squeezed Government departments' budgets is being considered by the Treasury to fund tax cuts if there is no new headroom.

Official figures this week revealed a shock drop in retail sales in December - the biggest since January 2021.

But Mr Hunt struck an optimistic note, writing in his op-ed that conversations at the World Economic Forum in Davos had left him "brimming with confidence about the fundamental strengths of the British economy".

The first OBR forecast next week will spark discussions among ministers about what taxes to slash and by how much, with personal tax cuts thought to be favoured.

Mr Hunt will use his March 6 Budget to draw fresh battle lines with Labour ahead of a general election.

He could look to spend all the headroom he is given in a bid to shrink an incoming Labour government's room for manoeuvre and force it into tax rises to fund its spending plans.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Saturday deliveries could be scrapped by Royal Mail as Ofcom draws up plans to reform the postal service's obligations to deliver six days a week

Saturday post could be scrapped as Ofcom paves way for Royal Mail to abolish six-days-a-week service

Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu ‘will not compromise’ on Israeli control of Gaza as protests mount

Ariel, a spaniel with six legs found abandoned in a supermarket parking lot, is 'doing well' after having her extra limbs surgically removed

Six-legged abandoned dog 'doing well' after successful operation to remove additional limbs

Migrant Camp Randalls Island

Arctic weather brings misery to parts of US as death toll rises to 55

HMS Bangor and HMS Chiddingfold are pictured among other ships in formation in the Arabian Gulf during exercise Phantom Scope, October 7, 2023

Royal Navy warships collide in Middle East harbour with 'damage sustained', sparking investigation

Germany Protest

Tens of thousands protest against far right in cities across Germany

Nicola Sturgeon said the UK Covid Inquiry has been provided with copies of messages between her and colleagues after the hearing heard the former first minister's pandemic WhatsApp messages were all deleted

Nicola Sturgeon says Covid inquiry has copies of messages after hearing heard pandemic texts were 'all deleted'

Russia Crackdown

Russians who criticise military could have money and property confiscated

Destroyed residential building in Damascus, Syria. Officers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in an Israeli missile attack on a residential neighborhood, January 20, 2024. Credit: Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua/Alamy Live News

Iranian Revolutionary Guard chiefs killed in Syria air strike blamed on Israel

Syria

Israeli air strike on the Syrian capital ‘kills Iranian military advisers’

Congo Presidential Election

DR Congo’s president sworn in for second term after disputed election

A general view of Windsor racecourse

Winter Million jumps cards moved to Windsor in 2025

A father who died alongside his two children and a woman has been named.

Norfolk Police failed to respond to 999 call from house where family of four were found dead

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky calls Trump’s rhetoric on Ukraine’s war with Russia ‘very dangerous’

Military spending needs to increase, Tobias Ellwood has warned.

Military spending needs to increase if Britain is to step up to growing foreign threats, warns Tory MP Tobias Ellwood

The storm will hit on Sunday.

Storm Isha sweeps UK: Map of wind and rain warnings as Met Office issues risk to life alert

Latest News

See more Latest News

Leah Senior

Woman, 27, who died after falling from van on 40mph road named as driver is arrested

Harry was seen at the event with Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe of Germany.

Meghan forced to miss Harry receiving Living Legends of Aviation award after one of their children 'became unwell'
Demo at Israeli PM's house

Hostages’ families protest at Netanyahu’s home amid rising unrest over Gaza war

Mary Weiss has died aged 75

Shangri-Las lead singer Mary Weiss dies aged 75

School viewed from above

Thirteen pupils killed in school dormitory fire in China

Expressionist paintings

Looted artworks returned to heirs of Holocaust victim

Charmian Abrahams

Former soap actress, 96, dies after being hit by delivery van

Alec Baldwin Set Shooting

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin over shooting of cinematographer on film set

MPs have asked 21 public bodies for information on public sector contracts awarded to Fujitsu.

MPs demand Fujitsu contracts be made public after boss admits staff were aware of bugs in Horizon IT system
Donald Trump

Trump mocks Republican rival Nikki Haley’s birth name

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry was seen at the event with Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe of Germany.

Prince Harry pays tribute to Diana as he attends Living Legends of Aviation Awards amid Charles and Kate health scare
Prince Harry faces paying legal costs after withdrawing his libel action against the Mail on Sunday publishers

Prince Harry faces £750,000 bill after abandoning libel claim against Mail on Sunday over security row
Harry and Andrew will never be called upon in the King's absence

Prince Harry and Andrew quietly snubbed as Buckingham Palace sidelines them from serving as Counsellors of State

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit