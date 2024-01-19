Exclusive

'I'd love one of my daughters to be a commentator': Rishi Sunak weighs in after abuse of female sport pundits

Rishi Sunak suggested it is "completely ridiculous" to exclude women from football punditry. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rishi Sunak has weighed in on the female sports pundit row, saying he would "love" one of his daughters to become a commentator.



Speaking to LBC, Mr Sunak said it is "completely ridiculous" to exclude women from football punditry.

It comes after Joey Barton sparked outrage by posting a string of derogatory and misogynistic comments on Twitter.

He claimed female football commentators should not be talking "with any kind of authority" about the men's game.

But Mr Sunak argued that the profession should be "open to everybody".

"I listen to all sorts of conversations and they're all great. It shouldn't really matter really, quite frankly," the PM said.

"I mean, what we care about is the quality of the commentating and... I don't get to watch or listen to as much football as I'd like... but obviously, that's completely ridiculous."

Rishi Sunak talks with players and staff during a visit to Eastleigh FC at Silverlake Stadium. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sunak continued: "I have two young girls and I'd love it if one of them wanted to be a football commentator when they grew up but I sadly think that it's unlikely to happen.

"I've failed to get them into it and support Saints the way I do, but there you go.

"But yeah, of course it should be open to everybody."

Sports minister Stuart Andrew has also previously condemned "dangerous" comments in regard to women football pundits.

In a series of social media posts, Barton initially said: “Women shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority in the men’s game. Come on. Let’s be serious.

“It’s a completely different game. If you don’t accept that. We will always see things differently.

“The women’s game is thriving. Fantastic to see.

“I cannot take a thing they say serious in the men’s arena.”

He also likened Eni Aluko and her fellow pundit Lucy Ward to serial killers Fred and Rose West during his rant on female commentators.

Aluko was also compared to Joseph Stalin and Pol Pot.

His comments resulted in her fleeing the country after being left "scared for her safety" from the abuse she received.

The former England footballer said: “I’ve genuinely been scared this week. I didn’t leave my house until Friday and I’m now abroad.

"It’s really important to say that online abuse has a direct impact on your safety and how you feel and how safe you feel in real life.

"I’ve felt under threat this week. I’ve felt like something is going to happen to me."

In response to Aluko's video, Barton accused her of using "the victim card".

"Cry me a f*****g river…" he said. "I was waiting for the victim card to be played."

Barton has received a barrage of abuse following his misogynistic outbursts but has continued his tirade against women in football.

In October, he backed Kevin Keegan after he said he did not enjoy female commentators talking about men’s football.

He also described men who stand up for female commentators as eunuchs.

Barton is a former Manchester City midfielder who was sacked as manager of Bristol Rovers in October.