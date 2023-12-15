More than 60 charities call for closure of Bibby Stockholm - after death of asylum seeker on barge

By Christian Oliver

More than 60 charities have united to demand the immediate closure of the Bibby Stockholm used to accommodate asylum seekers - days after a man died following a suspected suicide on the barge,

A total of 65 charities signed an open letter calling the barge a "prison" that was "cramped, restrictive and segregated".

The letter, published in The Guardian and signed by charities including Refugee Action and Refugee Council, said the death of an asylum seeker was "not a surprise" as they called for migrants to immediately be taken off the boat.

"The barge is no place to accommodate people who have fled violence, persecution, and torture, many of whom are traumatised and isolated," the letter said.

"They are unable to get the help and specialist support they need. Their mental health has deteriorated and some have felt suicidal."

Three Labour MPs also signed the letter: Nadia Whittome, Kim Johnson and Olivia Blake.

Vigil Is Held For Asylum Seeker Who Died Aboard The Bibby Stockholm. Picture: Getty

The letter also noted the £22.5 million that the government is paying for the operation of the barge.

“These funds should be spent on providing people seeking asylum safe housing in the community," the letter continued.

Following the death of the asylum seeker on Tuesday, the Home Office confirmed the incident would be investigated by the police and coroner.

"This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with everyone affected," a statement read.

"The welfare of all those in our care is of the utmost importance, and we take our responsibility for their wellbeing incredibly seriously."

Men on the barge are continuing to be assessed for signs of emotional trauma, and have been provided with support, the Prime Minister's official spokesperson added.