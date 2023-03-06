'Britain’s most violent prisoner' Charles Bronson tells parole hearing he is 'almost an angel now'

6 March 2023, 14:31 | Updated: 6 March 2023, 15:15

Bronson told the hearing he is “almost an angel now”
Bronson told the hearing he is “almost an angel now”. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Asher McShane

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has told a parole hearing he is “almost an angel now” after spending most of the past 48 years behind bars.

He told his parole hearing that he “dreams of walking on grass” and said he has changed his ways and promised no more “rumbles” behind bars.

He is the second inmate in UK legal history to have his parole hearing held in public after the rules were changed last year.

He told the panel that he now behaves like a "gentleman" and plans to go and live in the country if released.

"Give a man a break. We could be sitting around this table until the cow jumps over the moon talking the same old crap.

"I'm just a normal geezer wanting to get on with his life."

But he also said he “loves a rumble” when questioned about several incidents that happened behind bars a few years ago.

Charles Bronson appeared before a parole panel today
Charles Bronson appeared before a parole panel today. Picture: Alamy

Describing one incident, in which the parole review was told he stripped naked and "greased up", he said: "I took half a tub of Lurpak with me, stripped off and had the rumble of my life. It was f****** brilliant."

Read more: Woman, 21, and son of footballer confirmed as victims of horror Cardiff smash as two others fight for life

Read more: Police ‘could have saved Sarah Everard,’ says victim - as killer cop Wayne Couzens sentenced for flashing

Addressing his time at Woodhill, he said: "I've had four years here now, I think I've outstayed my welcome."

But he insists he has ways of managing his negative feelings.

Bronson has been described as 'Britain's most violent prisoner'
Bronson has been described as 'Britain's most violent prisoner'. Picture: Getty

"When I'm in my cell and I've got a bad letter, or something's happened, or someone has been nasty or whatever, I can sit in my cell now and switch off, and go into myself with deep breathing.

"Sometimes people push, push, push, take the piss, it's blatant piss-taking, and some people need a slap, it's as simple as that."

"Bronson was a nasty bastard," he said. "I wasn't a nice person and I didn't like him. Salvador is a man of peace. I feel peaceful."

Asked about an incident in 2015 when he threw his own faeces at another prisoner, Bronson claimed the inmate had killed four people and had insulted him, calling him an OAP and a nobody, and threatened to stab him.

He also claimed that the prisoner had asked him to do it so that he could claim compensation.

Dubbed one of Britain's most violent offenders, Bronson, who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014 after the artist Salvador Dali, has been in prison for much of the last 50 years, often spending time in solitary confinement or specialist units.

It is believed he is still being held at high-security HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

In advance of his parole hearing, Bronson features in a new two-part documentary from Channel 4.

In part one of Bronson: Fit to be free?, which aired on Monday night, he can be seen video calling his son George Bamby from his maximum security cell.

On the prospect of his parole review, Bronson tells his son that he is not the same man he was when he first entered prison.

"I've got a horrible, nasty, vicious, violent past (but) I've never killed anyone, I've never harmed a woman, never harmed a child," he said.

"I'm focused, I'm settled, I can actually smell and taste freedom like I've never, ever done in (my) life. I'm now anti-crime, anti-violent.

"What the f..k am I still in prison for?"

Bronson previously said he was first sent to jail in 1968 and has held 11 hostages in nine different sieges - with victims including governors, doctors, staff and, on one occasion, his own solicitor.

He was sentenced in 2000 to a discretionary life term with a minimum of four years for taking a prison teacher at HMP Hull hostage for 44 hours. Since then the Parole Board has repeatedly refused to direct his release.

Bronson continued: "The system have labelled me for so many years untameable, untreatable, unpredictable, dangerous, blah, blah, blah. I've had every label you can think of.

"But at the end of the day what people don't realise, since George, my son, has come into my life, I've changed and... George has got me the best legal team in the world... I'm coming home, I'm definitely coming home.

"Cards on the table, do I sound like Britain's most dangerous man? Come on. I'm 68-years-old and all I wanna do is get out there and enjoy my f.....g life, what's left of it."

Along with his son, Bronson credits art for helping him find his "true self" while in prison.

"My art now is my life," he said.

"When I create a piece of art, I create a piece of myself. I'm more proud of my art than I am anything and what I've basically done... I've swapped (my) sawn-off shotgun for a sawn-off paintbrush. And it's lovely, it's beautiful.

"When I sit there and do a piece of art, it feels like I'm part of the human race, I feel lovely and happy. It gets rid of all my frustrations and my tension and my madness. I'm an artist and people have got to start believing it and seeing it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Firefighters have called off a planned strike

Fire brigade calls off strike after accepting improved pay deal

Marta Kostyuk

Tearful Ukraine tennis star Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake Russian player's hand, dedicating win to 'those fighting and dying'
The statue

Archaeologists in Egypt unearth Sphinx-like Roman-era statue

Poundland is opening 12 new stores by the end of April

Poundland to open 12 new stores within days - is there one near you?

Ukrainian soldier

Russia steps up efforts to finally take besieged Ukrainian city

Indonesia Landslide

Dozens missing after deadly landslide in Indonesia

Labour Party Conference 2022

Belarus sentences exiled opposition leader to 15 years in prison

GloRilla

One dead and eight injured in US concert stampede

Tony Danker, the head of the Confederation of British Industry, has been asked to step aside after complaints about his conduct at work.

CBI chief Tony Danker steps aside amid allegations of misconduct

Alfie Tollett

'Our precious little man': Tributes to boy, 7, crushed to death after getting wedged between two cars in freak parking incident
Dawlish beach in Devon

Ukrainian girl, 14, dies after being found unconscious on a Devon beach

The former cannabis factor is up for sale

London flat fully equipped and ‘used recently to grow cannabis’ to be sold at auction for £275,000

Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison

Police ‘could have saved Sarah Everard,’ says victim - as killer cop Wayne Couzens sentenced for flashing

Pakistan Bombing

Suicide bombing in south-western Pakistan kills 10 policemen

Matt Hancock rejected Chris Whitty's calls to slash the quarantine period

Matt Hancock rejected Chris Whitty's calls to slash Covid quarantine 'because it would show ministers had been wrong'

A striker on top of a jeepney

Drivers strike over plan to remove jeepneys from roads in Philippines

Latest News

See more Latest News

France Pension Protests

Unions vow to shut France’s economy down amid pension battle

Pope John Paul II was very popular among Catholics

Pope John Paul II 'covered up child abuse' and 'transferred paedophile priests out of the country', bombshell report claims
Sir Keir Starmer took questions over Sue Gray's appointment this morning

'Nothing improper at all': Sir Keir Starmer refuses ten times to say when he first approached Sue Gray over job
Kaja Kallas

Estonia’s pro-Ukraine Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wins re-election

Police have found a car used by the missing youngsters

Haunting final CCTV image of missing friends who vanished after night out in Wales before three found dead in car crash
Russian soldiers are using shovels

Russian soldiers 'using 19th century shovels for hand to hand combat' as ammunition runs out in bitter Ukraine onslaught
Beautiful princesses, handsome princes and the idea of 'love at first sight' are all being deemed problematic

‘Sensitivity readers’ turn their attention to fairy tale classics like Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty
Rishi Sunak will introduce the laws on Tuesday

More Channel boats arrive in UK as Sunak prepares to unveil crackdown on migrants

Snow is set to hit parts of the UK

Snow to sweep the UK on the coldest day of 2023 so far as temperatures fall to -10C, with London to be hit this week
Georgina Beyer

Trailblazing transgender politician Georgina Beyer dies aged 65

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James re migrant crisis

James O’Brien brands the Tory view on migration as ‘racist’ saying they can’t solve the ‘crisis’ they’ve created
Sangita Myska hears from Ex- British Council Afghan teacher

'We are suffering': Afghan teacher 'abandoned' by British Council says there's still no support
Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit