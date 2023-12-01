Charles to tell world leaders 'the Earth does not belong to us' at Cop28 as he 'prays for action on climate'

King Charles in Dubai
King Charles in Dubai. Picture: Getty/Alamy

King Charles is set to tell world leaders that "the world does not belong to us" in his opening address at the Cop28 climate conference.

Charles, who has been vocal about environmental issues for decades, is the only foreign head of state who was invited to speak at the UN climate conference, which is being held in Dubai this year over two weeks of talks.

Other British representatives at the conference include Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, and Keir Starmer. All four arrived or are set to travel separate planes, a move that has provoked criticism.

Charles, who arrived in Dubai early on Thursday, is due to tell the conference: "I pray with all my heart that Cop28 will be a critical turning point towards genuine transformational action."

King Charles III Attends Cop28
King Charles III Attends Cop28. Picture: Getty

But the monarch will warn delegates that warn that world leaders are not taking seriously enough repeated warning signs about the effects of climate change, especially in developing parts of the Commonwealth, the Mail reported.

"Lives and livelihoods" could be "laid waste" by this lack of action, Charles is set to say, although he will note that some progress has been made.

Charles will argue that countries must collaborate to make it easier for the government organisations, charities and companies to tackle climate change more effectively.

King Charles III meets with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates
King Charles III meets with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. Picture: Getty

He will add in his speech, said to have been given "full support" by the government in advance, that "the Earth does not belong to us, we belong to the Earth."

Charles' comments come as his family are embroiled in another royal race row, after copies of the Endgame book were pulled from bookshops in the Netherlands.

The Dutch version named a member of the royal family who supposedly “questioned” the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie. The book's Dutch publisher blamed a translation "error.

The monarch has shrugged off the controversy, instead focusing on the opening of Cop28.

King Charles III joins leaders and delegates for a family photo during a Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum reception at Expo City in Dubai
King Charles III joins leaders and delegates for a family photo during a Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum reception at Expo City in Dubai. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sunak praised Charles for his involvement in the conference. He said that "it speaks volumes about our type of leadership as a country that we've got our head of state there, delivering a call to arms in the opening statement which speaks volumes about the respect that he's got on this issue around the world."

The Prime Minister highlighted Charles' "longstanding track record championing this issue and I'm delighted that he's going to be delivering this very important statement tomorrow."

King Charles is already in Dubai
King Charles is already in Dubai. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sunak, who has already arrived in Dubai himself, is set to call for an "era of action" on the climate and insist the UK is leading the way for making "pragmatic" decisions on the environment - despite watering down green pledges.

Mr Sunak is due to announce money for anti-deforestation projects and renewable transitioning.

He said on the eve of his visit: "The world made ambitious pledges at previous Cop summits to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. But the time for pledges is now over - this is the era for action.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a 'huddle' press conference with political journalists on board a Government plane as he travels to Dubai
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a 'huddle' press conference with political journalists on board a Government plane as he travels to Dubai. Picture: Alamy

"We know that the technologies and innovations we need to protect the planet are at our fingertips, from the mighty offshore wind farms powering the UK to the solar energy transforming electricity in Africa.

"The transition to net zero should make us all safer and better off. It must benefit, not burden ordinary families.

"The UK has led the way in taking pragmatic, long-term decisions at home - and at Cop28 we will lead international efforts to protect the world's forests, turbocharge renewable energy and leverage the full weight of private finance."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Dubai
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Dubai. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sunak will join other world leaders for the talks in the UAE, which is already proving a controversial host given its prominence in the oil industry.

The Cop28 president, Sultan al-Jaber, is the CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and he has been accused of using the talks to arrange oil deals. He denies the claims.

He will unveil £500m for stopping deforestation and £316m for energy innovation projects.

But his green credentials have taken a hit after he gave out new licences for North Sea drilling, pushed back the proposed ban on diesel and petrol cars to 2035 and dropped requirements for energy efficient upgrades in homes.

Mr Sunak also planned to skip Cop27 in Egypt last year but U-turned after criticism.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Dubai
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Dubai. Picture: Alamy

King Charles III meets with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan President of the United Arab Emirates

A spokesman for Mr Sunak has also singled out China in remarks ahead of the talks.

"The challenge is all countries - and that includes China, which is obviously vitally important - have to take action," he said.

Mr Sunak is also due to push for the release of Hamas hostages and more help for civilians in Gaza.

Sir Keir Starmer will also travel to the UAE to meet world leaders, with his spokesman saying he will be "fighting for Britain" as Labour aims to make the UK energy independent.

