Charles told Harry not to bring Meghan to see dying Queen at Balmoral

Prince Harry was told not to bring Meghan Markle with him when he flew up to see the Queen as she died.

It is understood Harry was at Frogmore cottage in Windsor when Charles called to say he should not bring his wife.

The Sussexes had announced they would travel up to Balmoral together, without consulting royals, The Sun reported.

But a source told the paper: "Charles told Harry that it wasn't right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time.

"It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome."

Harry was also refused a seat on the RAF plane that took up his brother William, now the Prince of Wales, as well as Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

A spokesperson had said "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland" but ultimately only Harry travelled.

He was seen flying back on Friday as he embraced an airport worker at Aberdeen before flying back to southern England.

A passenger told The Sun: "He barely moved for the whole hour-long flight and was obviously reflecting on his beloved grandmother.

"It was so sad to see him without the other royals to comfort him. I really hope the Queen's death will help them heal their rifts."

The newspaper said there has been little, if any, contact between William and Harry despite the Queen's death and their cottages being in walking distance while the Sussexes visit the UK.

They had flown in from California ahead of charity events in Britain that they were due to attend.

More controversy had been whipped up when it emerged that senior royals were trying to avoid Harry until after his memoir is published out of fear it would contain details of private conversations.

There has also been concern about Meghan's public statements about the royals, with ears glued to her new podcast.

However, Charles did namecheck the two in his first address to the nation as King on Friday evening.

He said: "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."