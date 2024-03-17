Charles could make first public appearance since cancer diagnosis in just weeks in boost for royals

The King is determined to attend his official birthday celebrations - even if he has to enjoy Trooping The Colour from a carriage. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The King is determined to attend his official birthday celebrations - even if he has to enjoy Trooping The Colour from a carriage.

Palace aides are looking into how King Charles can participate in the festivities on June 15.

No decision has been made but options include Charles viewing the military parade from a podium or a carriage as his mother Queen Elizabeth II did in her later years.

The event to mark his official birthday will be held in London on June 15 - with the Daily Mail reporting that aides are optimistic about the monarch participating in some form.

Charles wishes to even ride his horse, a black mare named Noble, during the parade if his medical team says he can. Picture: Alamy

"There would be a number of key events His Majesty would love to attend coming up in the diary and this is at the top of the list," a source told the Mail.

Trooping The Colour is one of the biggest military events of the year, with 1,200 soldiers, musicians and horses among the performers.

Charles is currently undergoing outpatient procedures in London while working hard to carry on state duties despite not appearing publicly.

Trooping The Colour tickets were put on sale advertising the King's appearance weeks ago - sparking confusion online.