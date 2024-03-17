Charles could make first public appearance since cancer diagnosis in just weeks in boost for royals

17 March 2024, 23:31

The King is determined to attend his official birthday celebrations - even if he has to enjoy Trooping The Colour from a carriage.
The King is determined to attend his official birthday celebrations - even if he has to enjoy Trooping The Colour from a carriage. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The King is determined to attend his official birthday celebrations - even if he has to enjoy Trooping The Colour from a carriage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Palace aides are looking into how King Charles can participate in the festivities on June 15.

No decision has been made but options include Charles viewing the military parade from a podium or a carriage as his mother Queen Elizabeth II did in her later years.

Read More: Irish Guard pay tribute to Princess Kate as she misses St Patrick's Day Parade ceremony in Aldershot

The event to mark his official birthday will be held in London on June 15 - with the Daily Mail reporting that aides are optimistic about the monarch participating in some form.

Prince Louis, Catherine Princess of Wales, William Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Edward Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh
No decision has been made but options include Charles viewing the military parade from a podium or a carriage as his mother Queen Elizabeth II did in her later years. Picture: Alamy
Charles
Charles wishes to even ride his horse, a black mare named Noble, during the parade if his medical team says he can. Picture: Alamy

"There would be a number of key events His Majesty would love to attend coming up in the diary and this is at the top of the list," a source told the Mail.

Trooping The Colour is one of the biggest military events of the year, with 1,200 soldiers, musicians and horses among the performers.

Charles is currently undergoing outpatient procedures in London while working hard to carry on state duties despite not appearing publicly.

Trooping The Colour tickets were put on sale advertising the King's appearance weeks ago - sparking confusion online.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Transport Secretary insisted Rishi Sunak would lead the Tories into the next election.

Sunak urges Tories to stick with him - as senior allies rage at suggestions of Mordaunt coup for leadership

Breaking
Five miles of congestion has built up on the M25 approach today after a huge stretch of the motorway was shut for the first time.

M25 opens fully eight hours ahead of schedule as roadworks finish in boost for British drivers

Russia Election

Putin says Russian election indicates ‘trust’ and ‘hope’ in him

Labour will overhaul the asylum system with a new 'returns and enforcement unit' as the party looks to get tough on illegal immigration.

Labour announces new unit to fast-track deportations of failed asylum seekers and foreign criminals

Rwanda wants a staggered start to deportations under the UK's asylum plan - with flights this spring in jeopardy if the bill continues to stall in Parliament.

Rwanda wants slow start to deportations - as spring deportations look unlikely as bill stalls in Parliament

Byron Janis Obit

Byron Janis, renowned American classical pianist, dies at 95

Golden Chippy

'I'll hold out as long as I can': Fish and chip shop told to paint over beloved Union Jack mural by killjoy council

Egypt EU

EU agrees £6 billion aid package for Egypt

Joe Biden

Biden’s campaign funding for re-election surpasses £120m

Vladimir Putin has won Russia's rigged presidential election with 88 per cent of the vote, according to an official exit poll.

Shock! Putin wins barely-contested Russian presidential election with 88% of vote, says exit poll

Pennsylvania Shootings

Man charged in two US states after alleged killings of family members

Katie Price

Drivers like Katie Price should be jailed for repeat bans, says furious Tory MP

Smoke from explosion

Israel will continue until ‘total victory’ over Hamas, vows defiant Netanyahu

Damaged building

Ukraine launches new wave of drone attacks during Russian election

Queuing voters

Russians crowd polling stations in apparent Putin protest

The Irish Guards paid tribute to the recovering Princess Kate as their colonel is still absent after major abdominal surgery.

Irish Guard pay tribute to Princess Kate as she misses St Patrick's Day Parade ceremony in Aldershot

Latest News

See more Latest News

The author of the Forde report has said he is 'at a loss' as to why it has taken so long to restore the whip to Ms Abbot.

‘Others have had it restored after worse things’: Forde report author says, as calls grow to return whip to Diane Abbott
Giovanni has broken his silence on Amanda's departure from the show last year.

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice in new crisis as ex-dance partners meet to discuss their ‘difficult experiences’ with him
Steve Harley has died aged 73.

Cockney Rebel frontman Steve Harley dies aged 73 following short battle with cancer as fans pay tribute
The Transport Secretary insisted Rishi Sunak would lead the Tories into the next election.

‘Rishi Sunak will lead us into the next election’: Minister dismisses ‘plot’ to crown Penny Mordaunt as party leader
Volcano erupting

Defences holding as volcanic system on Iceland erupts for fourth time in months

APTOPIX Iceland Volcano

Icelandic volcano erupts for fourth time in three months

The UK could have another bout of snow before Spring.

More snow yet: UK faces 114 hours of snowfall in polar blast with up to 10cm forecast in parts of country
A key Nato ally has suggested the UK should introduce a conscription model.

UK should consider conscription and introduce national service to deter Russian threat, Nato ally says
Russia Election

Putin poised for six more years after election with no real choices

A state of emergency has been declared in Iceland after suffering its fourth volcano eruption in three months.

Iceland hit by largest volcano eruption yet with hundreds evacuated and state of emergency declared in fourth flare-up

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales may address her health issues and the backlash around her Mothers' Day photo at her next public engagement following Easter, sources say.

'Shaken' Kate and William may address Princess's health and release photo after social media rumours about marriage
Earl Spencer has revealed he and his siblings, including Princess Diana, were subjected to 'painful' punishments as children in the latest bombshell from his new memoir.

'Diana and I were abused by nanny', Earl Spencer claims in new reveals from bombshell memoir
Kategate

Dutch King makes cruel jibe at Princess Kate about Photoshop row during royal visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit