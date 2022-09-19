Watch: Sweet moment Princess Charlotte tells Prince George to bow as Queen's coffin passes by

George and Charlotte delighted viewers. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Princess Charlotte has delighted audiences tuned in to the Queen's funeral by telling Prince George that he needs to bow when the coffin passes them.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She was seen pointing forcefully towards her older brother as she made sure he was aware of what was expected of him.

While microphones were not nearby, consensus suggested she had told him "you need to bow" as the Queen's coffin was taken past.

George then appears to acknowledge her before looking back to his feet.

The funeral procession left Westminster Abbey earlier on Monday to travel west to Windsor, where she spent so much of her time.

Read more: Her final resting place: Queen returns to Windsor to be reunited with her beloved Philip after committal service

Princess Charlotte tells her brother Prince George “ You need to bow” ❤️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Yehh97j1AZ — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) September 19, 2022

She has been reunited with her beloved husband of several decades, Prince Philip, in being laid to rest in the royal tomb on the castle's grounds.

The Queen was carried into St George's Chapel as King Charles, the rest of her children and her grandchildren followed behind.

Read more: Queen’s beloved Corgis Muick and Sandy await the cortege’s arrival at Windsor Castle

Hundreds of thousands of mourners packed out London and the route to Windsor.

She was greeted by a full crowd of onlookers at Windsor, where armed forces lined either side of the Long Walk as the public took their final look at the Queen.

The young prince, nine, had to be consoled at the funeral by Kate.

Charlotte and George had a sweet moment during the funeral procession. Picture: Alamy

He was seen shedding a tear as he said the final farewell to his "Gan-Gan".

Kate stepped in to console him, resting a hand on his knee.

The late addition of George and Charlotte is believed to have been an idea from their parents, who believed it would be important for them to attend the historic funeral.